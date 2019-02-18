Leeds ace Ollie Wilkinson to drive an Aston Martin in International GT Open series

Leeds sportscar driver Ollie Wilkinson will return to the International GT Open series with Optimum Motorsport this year.

The 22-year-old will be racing in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside experienced team-mate and sportscar champion Bradley Ellis.

Ollie Wilkinson's Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

The Yorkshireman only began racing in 2017 and first tackled the premier European series last year alongside Ellis.

Wilkinson rapidly learned Europe’s top tracks whilst driving his Audi R8 LMS. The pair recorded two Pro-Am wins, plus second and third place podium finishes to claim fourth place in the category title fight, despite not competing in every round of races.

In addition to the GT Open class honours at Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone, Wilkinson also claimed a clean sweep of pole-to-flag GT Cup victories at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

Armed with brand new machinery for 2019 in the form of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Wilkinson is now aiming to raise the bar even higher, with outright race victories and championship spoils firmly in his sights.

Wilkinson said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to the International GT Open this year. I had a fantastic debut season, teaming up with Brad for the first time.

“I’ve only had a couple of laps in the car so far, but having raced the all-new GT4 in Abu Dhabi I can’t wait to get to grips with the GT3.

“Pre-season testing will be vital but I’ve no doubt Optimum Motorsport will do an amazing job once again, while Brad and I are getting stronger and stronger as a pairing. Our biggest challenge will be to keep raising our game amid such a high level of competition. It’s going to be an intense year, but I can’t wait to get started.”

The season starts on the April 27 at Paul Ricard in France and ends on the October 13 in Monza, Italy.