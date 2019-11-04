Martyn Moxon glad to add Dawid Malan’s experience to Yorkshire CCC top order

England's Dawid Malan drives through the covers on his way to 140 in the third Test against Australia at the WACA during the 2017-18 Ashes Test series. Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA

As well as harbouring ambitions of returning to the Test fold with England – he hasn’t featured in Joe Root’s side since August last year against India – Malan, who has signed a four-year deal at Headingey, is keen to help the White Rose end their wait for a first piece of silverware since the 2015 County Championship Division One title under Jason Gillespie.

“You look at our batting line-up at the moment and we have a lot of young players who are still learning their games, but not that much experience,” said Moxon.

“Obviously, Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance are the two most experienced batters that we have on the staff, so it is great to have another experienced batsman among our promising young players – hopefully his performances will give them confidence and help with their development.

Martyn Moxon, left, pictured with former England head coach, Trevor Bayliss. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Dawid is a perfect signing for us in this time of our development. We are rebuilding our team and he is going to be a massive part of this going forward.