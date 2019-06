AUSTRALIAN pace bowler Peter Siddle defied Yorkshire with the bat on the third day of the Division One encounter.

He struck an unbeaten 39 as Essex reached stumps on 252-9, still 138 behind. Chris Waters will update you below throughout the final day’s play in our running blog.

Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates dismissing Essex's Alastair Cook towards the end of play on day two at Headingley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com