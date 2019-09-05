Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils: Latest team news

Have your say

INTERIM-COACH Richard Agar may be forced to make late alterations to Leeds Rhinos’ squad for tomorrow evening’s visit of Salford Red Devils.

Stevie Ward.

Agar has named an unchanged 19 from the win at London Broncos four days ago which effectively ended Rhinos’ relegation fears.

But Leeds are carrying some bumps and bruises from a tough game on an artificial pitch and there are injury concerns over several players, including goal-kicking second-rower Rhyse Martin.

Shaun Lunt.

Stevie Ward, who has not been named in the initial 19, could come into the reckoning if Martin is ruled out.

Clubs are required to name an initial 19 two days before games, but can make changes on medical grounds.

Agar said: “On a five-day turnaround, unfortunately I have got blokes who are banged up and didn’t train [earlier in the week].

“We’ve got people who are swollen and sore so there may be some late changes.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who warmed up before last weekend’s game, is in contention and Shaun Lunt could return after not being selected for the 17 to face London.

Brad Singleton is available after serving a two-game ban following his red card against Catalans Dragons last month, but has not been named in the 19 and fellow prop Nathaniel Peteru is left out again.

Rhinos forward Brett Ferres is set to make his 350th career appearance and needs one try for a career century.

Salford have lost on their last 12 visits to Emerald Headingley.

Their most recent – and only – Super League win there was 30-20 on April 13, 2009.

Coach Ian Watson will select from the 17 who beat Warrington Wolves eight days ago, plus Josh Wood and George Griffin.

Leeds Rhinos: from J Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Salford Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, A Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.