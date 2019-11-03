Leeds Rhinos' Magic Weekend fixture revealed - as Huddersfield Giants get Toronto Wolfpack

Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC will face each other at Magic Weekend (SWPIX)

The fixtures have been announced for the 2020 event as it returns to Newcastle’s St James’ Park following this year’s departure to Anfield, Liverpool.

Castleford Tigers kick-off the two-day spectacle when they face Catalans Dragons on Saturday May 23 (3pm) before a re-match of the 2019 Grand Final between champions St Helens and Salford Red Devils (5.15pm).

Richard Agar then pits his Leeds side against his former employers Hull (7.30pm) in the first of two Yorkshire derbies over the weekend.

Huddersfield Giants tackle newly-promoted Toronto Wolfpack - and potentially All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams? - in Sunday’s opening game (12.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves (2.45pm) face each other just as they did at the event in Liverpool this year before Trinity and the Robins complete the full round of Super League fixtures at 5pm.

Magic has been held in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester and had a four-year stint at Newcastle between 2015 and 2018 where it attracted its record crowd two years ago.

Tickets go on sale on Monday morning (9am).

Saturday, May 23

3.00pm - Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

5.15pm - St Helens v Salford Red Devils

7.30pm - Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday, May 24

12.30pm - Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack

2.45pm – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves