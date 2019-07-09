Leeds Rhinos interim-coach Richard Agar finally faces selection dilemma as players return from injury

LEEDS RHINOS are getting close to a clean bill of health.

Interim-coach Richard Agar will have a welcome selection headache for Friday’s visit of Hull KR with only long-term casualties Carl Ablett, Dom Crosby and Stevie Ward – all forwards – definitely unavailable.

Shaun Lunt has been nursing an ankle problem but could be fit to face his former club, Hull KR, on Friday at Emerald Headingley. PIC: Steve Riding

Rhinos came through last Friday’s win at Castleford Tigers with no major new injury concerns and prop Nathaniel Peteru (fractured cheekbone), hooker Shaun Lunt (ankle) and back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who has not played for two months because of a hamstring/back problem, are all now back in full training.

“We have got a fit and healthy squad,” confirmed Agar who said he had 30 players in training yesterday.

“We have got a bit of a selection dilemma in finalising our 19 down to 17.

“Nathaniel Peteru is close, Shaun Lunt has trained all week and is back in the mix and we are fit and healthy after a fairly tough game last week.”

Leeds will be without front-rower Brad Singleton as he serves a one-game suspension.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel handed Singleton a one-match penalty notice for grade B striking against Castleford’s Liam Watts, which was not penalised during the game.

Agar said: “It’s unfortunate, Singo did a really good stint for us last week but, by the letter of the law, he has caught him late and high.”