Leeds Rhinos guilty of breaching salary cap
LEEDS RHINOS have been found guilty of breaching the salary cap.
However, Leeds - who are first time offenders - have not suffered a points deduction.
A statement read: "Leeds Rhinos have been fined £20,000, with £10,000 of this suspended, in relation to admitted salary cap breaches during the 2018 season.
"It was established during a routine RFL audit that Leeds had failed to declare payments to three players.
"The total amount of the breach was £55,000, with the club found to have exceeded the finite salary cap at four separate points during the season by sums ranging from £10,500 to £25,500.
"Leeds Rhinos acknowledged these errors and reached an ‘Agreed Decision’ with the RFL in accordance with RFL processes, thereby removing the need for an Independent Tribunal."
Super League clubs were limited to a salary cap of £1.9m in 2018 and £2m this year.
Wigan Warriors were the last club to be found breaching the cap when they were docked two points in January.
It was related to six separate payments totalling £14,700 in 2017 but they won an appeal to have the points reinstated in March.