Leeds Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson wants to ‘win gold for Leeds’ at Tokyo 2020

Leeds Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson said he wanted to ‘win gold for Leeds’ at Tokyo 2020 as he picked up the sportsman of the year award at the Leeds Sports Awards.

Just ten days after major spinal surgery, the Pudsey star was on his feet to collect the award at a glittering ceremony at Leeds First Direct Arena last night.

Nile Wilson.

He underwent surgery to deal with a ongoing neck issue.

Speaking before the ceremony, the 23-year-old said: “It’s been a challenging time. I’ve just had serious spinal surgery so it’s quite major.

“I’m about ten day post surgery and as you can see I’m up and about and talking and moving. So it’s not as bad as some would expect. The rehab process is about six-12 months, we’re hoping to make it six.”

Wilson said he hoped to be back for the World Athletics Championships in October, but if not, would focus on getting fit for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

“The surgery and getting it fixed was the right decision,” he said. “The team that I’ve got around me are unbelievable - the best of the best so I’m very confident that I’ll be back and doing Leeds proud very soon.”

He also praised his home city.

“I just love Leeds,” he said. “I love the support that it shows. Best city in the world.

Wilson won three gold medals and two silvers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Later, when picking up his award, he said: “Next year’s 2020, Tokyo, and that is the main goal. So with the neck surgery, we’re gonna overcome this, we’re going to get to next year, be at Tokyo and win gold for Leeds.

“When I’m competing, I’m representing Leeds first and foremost, 100 per cent. The amount of love I have for this city is unbelievable. I’ve just bought a flat in the city, I’m a Leeds lad through and through.”