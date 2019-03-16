Leeds ice hockey team secures place in newly-formed National League

LEEDS moved a significant step closer to its first-ever ice hockey team on Saturday after after owners of the city's new rink were approved for membership in the newly-formed National League.

At a meeting of the English Ice Hockey Association, a new structure of the men's senior league was agreed for the 2019-20 season. The creation of a new ten-team division was approved to sit above the existing Division 1 in North and South.

The National League will comprise of a new team from Leeds, plus two Yorkshire rivals in the shape of Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Pirates. Other teams granted membership include Basingstoke Bison, Bracknell Bees, Hull Pirates, MK Lightning, Peterborough Phantoms, Raiders, Swindon Wildcats and Telford Tigers.

Mark Johnson, managing director of Leeds rink operators, Planet Ice said it was an exciting development for their new premises which is expected to open its doors to an expectant skating public in the summer.

"There's a new league, it's an exciting new thing and it is at a level where we can compete," said Johnson. "We put an application in and it has been accepted. There was obviously something going on with the formation of a new league and we had to put our hat into the ring."

The identity of who will run the team out of the Leeds rink is currently unknown, although Planet Ice are known to be keen on a particular applicant after they asked for expressions of interest from prospective team operators before Christmas.

The site of the new Leeds ice rink on Elland Road - the venue is expected to open this summer.

A number of people came forward with Planet Ice stating they were open to the possibility of running a team in either the Elite League - the top tier of British hockey - or lower down.

By having their application accepted to join what is effectively the second tier of the British game, spectators can expect to see ice hockey begin life in Leeds in August when preparations for the 2019-20 season will begin.

The rink owners are also keen on introducing development and junior hockey to the area, but it is not known how far along in the process they are with that, with several interested parties making it known they would be keen to get involved.

The director of the EIHA Senior Leagues, Paul Hayes, said: "Today was a very positive meeting and the conclusion of several weeks of consultation and dialogue between the league management and our clubs.

"The structure agreed today is something of a step back to move forward, but it will be a sustainable model at all three levels with competitive games in all divisions.

"Myself and the NLMG are grateful to the clubs for their patience, support and input into the process and we look forward to an exciting end to our current NIHL season and starting work towards 2019-20."