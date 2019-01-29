Leeds Hockey Club out-fox students to keep pressure on leaders

A bitter and cold wind was blowing through Leeds on Saturday, bringing with it the reminder of the season and some local derbies.

With Leeds Hockey Club’s men’s 4ths wanting to keep the pressure on Adel at the top of Yorkshire Division One, they were full of confidence starting the game against the University of Leeds 1sts – a team that has struggled this season and sit just above the relegation zone.

Many were expecting a close game, and that’s exactly how it began, with both sides going on the attack from the off. Missed chances were coming thick and fast at both ends, until a ball from the midfield caught the Uni side off guard and found its way through to Jacob Agoro just inside the ‘twenty-three’.

Agoro took the ball under control and showed a great turn of speed as he headed towards the area. Taking the ball to the right side of the ‘D’, Agoro’s first shot was blocked by the onrushing keeper but, in a moment of brilliance, Agoro lifted the rebound up and over the Uni keeper towards the back post.

This was where Alec Foxall was waiting, jumped and overhead smashed the ball into an empty net. Leeds were one up and in no mood to let the students back into the game, however much they tried.

Half-time saw Leeds two goals to the good after, at a short corner, Agoro turned from provider into scorer by releasing a drag flick that rocketed into the top corner of the goal.

The team in blue kept the pressure on throughout the second half, reducing the Uni team to only a few clear-cut chances. Paul Holmes was always looking strong at the back and was helped by the precision passing of Andy Beecroft and midfield control from Stephen Grimwade, who was playing like someone a quarter of his age – according to the captain.

Another goal at a short corner, dispatched by a low but unstoppable shot from Josh Charge, gave the home side some breathing room, before a fantastic solo goal by Foxall beat the keeper at his near post from a seemingly impossible angle.

The icing on the cake was provided by Sam Robinson finishing off a perfect team move, and leaving the final score Leeds 5, Leeds University 0.

Leeds Ladies 4ths hosted Horsforth in the final game of the day at Weetwood, hoping to further assert their dominance on Division Four.

The rain had started and although Horsforth put up a valiant fight, the Ladies of Leeds were just too strong for them.

Controlling the midfield and constantly giving the Horsforth defence cause for concern, Leeds just couldn’t seem to find that final touch to break the deadlock and, at the break, there was no score to separate the two. Something was obviously said in the manager’s talk at half-time, however, as Leeds came out with all guns blazing and very quickly showed they weren’t going to allow the visitors a clean sheet much longer.

Winning a short corner within five minutes of the restart, it was Megan Wildish who was the beneficiary of all the pressure as she slotted the short corner home just inside the left post.

This strike is the latest of many by Wildish, who is a regular name on the scoresheet. More opportunities presented themselves to Leeds but they were unable to take advantage of them until Sabine Rodwell popped up to dispossess a Horsforth player and take the ball to the base line.

Once there, she showed great composure to work her way towards goal and, from a tight angle, sneak the ball past the keeper’s near post. The Ladies were happy to secure the 2-0 win over their local rivals, staying top of their league and looking favourites for a second promotion in three seasons.

Leeds Hockey Club, full weekend results: Men’s 2nds 2 Neston 4; Men’s 3rds 5 Richmond 1; Men’s 4ths 5 Leeds University 0; Men’s 6ths 3 Scarborough 4; Men’s 7ths 3 Ben Rydding 1; Men’s 8ths 7 Slazengers 1; Ladies 2nds 2 Lindum 2; Ladies 3rds 5 Lindum 0; Ladies 4ths 2 Horsforth 0; Ladies 5ths 2 Ladies 6ths 1.