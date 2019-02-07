Leeds dad nominated for a top sports award for work with disability sports

A Leeds dad who got involved with disability sports after his son lost the use of him legs, is now nominated for an award for his work.

Coach Andrew Gardner, from Halton, is among the finalists nominated for the YEP-backed Leeds Cares Award at the 16th annual Leeds Sports Awards this year.

Andrew Gardner from SPIDER-Y disability sports in Yorkshire is nominated for the Leeds Cares award.

The newly-introduced award recognises the people in the community who have done something exceptional in getting people active and motivating them to lead healthier lives.

47-year-old Andrew was recognised for running the Sport Promoting Inclusion for the Disabled and Equal Rights in Yorkshire group – known as SPIDER-Y.

Through his work at SPIDER-Y, he coaches the Leeds Spiders Wheelchair Basketball Club, Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Rugby League team and for a time was the England Rugby Wheelchair team manager.



The dad-of-two became involved in disability sports when his son, Joshua, now 22, lost the use of his legs following a battle with a rare illness called transverse myelitis.



Transverse myelitis is a brain condition where the spinal cord is inflamed and there is no known cure or cause.



Mr Gardner said: “As my son, Joshua, got poorly he became a bit of a recluse and stayed in his room.



“We wanted to get him into a sport and get him back to how he was before but there virtually nothing for disabled competitive sport in Leeds.



“Then we found Leeds Spiders basketball and never looked back. Now Joshua is a coach for the team and has really soared in life. He never let his disability hold him back – in fact if anything it spurred him on.”

Mr Gardner said it is more than just getting disabled people into sport, it’s about the social integration and helping them form relationships with people with similar disabilities.



A mix of people play in SPIDER-Y’s sports team including amputees, people born with disabilities, ex-servicemen who have been injured in combat, people with progressive disorders and able-bodied people, too.



Their physical impairment hasn’t impacted their performances, and last year the rugby team raised the grand final trophy after beating longtime winners Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League Club.



Many of the team members are also up for awards at the Leeds Sports Award to recognise their achievements and the club has coached players who have gone on to do amazing things.



Mr Gardener added: “We’ve had players that are so good they made the England Rugby Wheelchair Team and one of our former wheelchair basketball players, Sophie Carrigill, represented team GB at the Rio Olympics.



“It’s nice to think that we have been part of her success. For a time I was spending more time on the charity than I was doing my full time job but it’s worth all the hard work when you go to the games and see kids laughing and smiling.



“You see the players improve and go on to do great things and it’s amazing to think that the teams made that happen. It’s a proud moment.



“It would be great to win the award and raise our profile and get more people in wheelchairs into sport.”

YEP Editor Hannah Thaxter previously joined Sarah Griffin, head of communications at the Leeds Cares hospital charity and Sally Nickson, head of sport and active lifestyles at Leeds Beckett University, to draw up a shortlist of entries for the new Leeds Cares award.



The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 28 at the awards ceremony at the Leeds First Direct Arena.