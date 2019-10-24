Kevin Friend shows up Leeds United star, Bristol City chief asked bizarre question, Swansea defender suffers nightmare evening - Championship winners and losers

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday:

A draw didnt do any side favours, who remain in the bottom five. Worrying news for Boro fans is the absence of Darren Randolph with a thigh problem. And you must watch Ashley Fletchers miss sitter.

It was an outstanding result for Grant McCanns men - winning 2-1 at promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest. Jarrod Bowen responded to recent transfer talk with a goal, while Josh Magennis scored before getting sent off.

Despite leading twice at Millwall, The Bluebirds were forced to settle for a point and maintain their unwanted mid-table position. It seems Neil Warnock is becoming agitated, branding the result as scandalous.

Former Luton forward Tony Harpe feared before the game that Mitrovic could be the difference between the two sides - and he was right to. The Serb bagged a hat-trick - taking his season tally to 11.

The decision to send Famara Diedhiou off in the 86th minute left Lee Johnson questioning James Linnington and his team. Johnson claimed the fourth official opted to send the striker off, despite having the worst view.

However, any anger from Johnson was spared when Josh Brownhill netted the winner in the seventh minute of injury time. He described the feeling as better than beating Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in 2017.

Scoring an own goal is never nice a feeling but against your old club certainly makes it worse. Bidwell tried to intercept Bryan Mbeumo but instead toe-poked the ball past his own goalkeeper as Brentford ran out 3-0 winners.

The former Leeds boss has got Wednesday looking like serious promotion contenders following his arrival last month. His fourth win lifted The Owls into third ahead of a fixture list which includes several promotion rivals.

In what has been described as a poor encounter, Lindsays miss-clearance gifted Sheffield Wednesdays winner with Massimo Luongo taking full advantage. The 1-0 defeat has put Nathan Jones back under pressure