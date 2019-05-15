Kent v Yorkshire: ‘We misjudged’ pitch’, but Tim Bresnan is optimistic

An engaging and hard-fought opening day to the 204th first-class battle between Kent and Yorkshire ended with the hosts edging proceedings.

But after being dismissed for just 210 after opting to bat, the visitors responded well to have Kent 130-4 at stumps, a total bolstered by a gritty, unbeaten half-century from Zak Crawley

Yorkshire’s Tim Bresnan, who took two wickets having suffered a four-ball duck, said: “We’re doing okay considering we’ve possibly misjudged the pitch.

“It’s offered a lot to the seamers throughout the day, even when the ball has got slightly older.

“The lads that got into the 20s batting for us (six of them) said they never really felt in and felt they could nick-off at any moment.

“I reckon we misread it at the toss, but that happens some days. The overhead conditions were perfect for batting and it looked like a shirtfront, but it’s offered help all day.

“It’s not a 210 all out wicket though and we’ve made mistakes through the top six and beyond. We’ve only got ourselves to blame, but I thought we fought back well with the ball.

“They’ve finished on 130-4 and we feel hard done by. They could easily have been 90 for six or seven, so I think we’ll get our rewards if we keep at it.”

Kent’s first day of top-flight cricket at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in almost nine years went well from the off.

Despite losing the toss, Kent made best of starts with a first-ball wicket from Harry Podmore, who ran one down the slope to graze the outside edge of Adam Lyth’s bat for a catch at second slip.

Podmore, with 2-33, and Matt Milnes (3-63) were the pick of the home attack as the visitors succumbed inside 57 overs.

Podmore said: “Moving from white ball to red ball there’s going to be a difference in performance, but we adjusted really well and if you put the ball in the right areas these Canterbury pitches offer something for the bowlers.

“We had them 90-odd for six, but gone are the days in cricket when 8, 9, 10 and 11 can’t bat anymore and Yorkshire proved that.”