Kent v Yorkshire (day 2): White Rose in safe hands with Kohler-Cadmore

TOM KOHLER-CADMORE became only the second fielder in Yorkshire’s history to take six catches in an innings on day two of the County Championship match against Kent in Canterbury.

Kohler-Cadmore equalled the feat of Ellis Robinson against Leicestershire at Bradford in 1938 as Kent scored 296 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 210, the visitors reaching 166-3 in their second innings with Gary Ballance on 57.

The only man to take seven catches in an innings for Yorkshire is wicketkeeper David Bairstow, against Derbyshire at Scarborough in 1982.

Only three fielders in the game’s history have taken seven catches in a first-class innings – Micky Stewart (Surrey versus Northamptonshire at Northampton in 1957), Tony Brown (Gloucestershire versus Nottinghamshire at Nottingham in 1966) and Rikki Clarke (Warwickshire v Lancashire at Liverpool in 2011).

Kohler-Cadmore already has 22 catches in all cricket this season, including seven in Yorkshire’s previous Championship game against Hampshire in Southampton, which equalled the club record for most catches in a match by a fielder.

The 24-year-old batsman, who normally stands at first slip, said of his catching this summer: “It’s going alright. Luckily, I’ve had the service there (from the bowlers).

“It’s what I train to do in the winter and I want to be as consistent as possible. I back my hands, I back myself to catch it and, if I don’t, I’m disappointed.

“You don’t get in the team anymore just being a batter; you’ve got to be able to do it in the field as well.

“This year, we’ve been good in the slips as a team and hopefully we can continue that and win more games.”

Kohler-Cadmore, who was born not far from here in Chatham, already had three catches to his name when Kent started day two on 130-4.

His last three all came in the afternoon after Yorkshire managed only one wicket during the morning session, opening batsman Zak Crawley tamely patting back a return catch to Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson when the total had advanced to 157.

Crawley, who resumed on 73, departed for 81 from 128 balls with 14 fours, his dismissal ending a stand of 86 for the fifth-wicket in 23 overs with Ollie Robinson, a 20-year-old wicketkeeper not to be confused with the former Yorkshire and current Sussex pace bowler of the same name.

Robinson, playing only his seventh first-class match, scored his maiden first-class hundred (143) in Kent’s previous Championship game against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

He resumed on another sunny day at the St Lawrence Ground, where the breeze was less pronounced than on the first day and the temperature up a couple of degrees, with 14 to his credit, progressing watchfully to a 103-ball half-century.

Robinson received good support from Alex Blake, who cover-drove Patterson to the boundary and then cut off-spinner Dom Bess to the rope as they raised a fifty stand inside 13 overs.

There was a nasty moment for Blake when he had 22, and the score was 211-5, the left-hander struck a fearsome blow on the helmet by Duanne Olivier.

It feels as though Olivier, the South African fast bowler, has hit more people on the head this summer than he has taken wickets, but happily Blake was fit to continue after the mandatory concussion checks and a change of helmet.

Blake stayed for the addition of 50 more runs before giving Kohler-Cadmore his fourth catch when Olivier this time found the outside edge to end a sixth-wicket stand with Robinson of 104 in 28 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore’s fifth catch – and the only one that he did not take at first slip – came when Harry Podmore lofted Bess to deep mid-on, Bess collecting his first Yorkshire scalp with the final delivery of his 12th over.

Kent slipped to 272-8 in the next over when Olivier had Matt Milnes caught behind, Robinson going to his hundred soon after from 177 balls with 11 fours.

Ben Coad finished things off by having Robinson caught at mid-on and Fred Klaassen taken at first slip by – surprise, surprise – Kohler-Cadmore, the hosts losing their last five wickets for 35 runs.

The only real blemishes on Yorkshire’s fielding yesterday were when Brook failed to hold a difficult chance offered by Blake at short-leg off Olivier one ball before Blake was out, and when wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall spilled Robinson on 71 down the leg-side off the same bowler.

In easing conditions, Yorkshire almost halved their deficit of 86 by tea, Brook the only casualty in that time when he pushed at Klaassen’s first ball and was caught behind with the total on 33.

Lyth, out to the first ball of the match on Tuesday, played well for 44 from 72 balls before edging Mitch Claydon to the wicketkeeper. Kohler-Cadmore added 57 with Ballance before falling for his second score of 28 in the match, caught in the gully off Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Yorkshire bowler Coad said: “It’s been a good day. When they got through the first hour only losing one wicket, it looked like it could have been a long one. But after lunch, it was a proper bowling performance.

“The pitch is a little bit slower, and it’s not nipping as fast and bouncing as nicely as it was before.

“After the new ball, it’s a nice batting surface. But we showed that you can still get a bit out of it if you’re disciplined.

“At 260-5, they’re looking at a big total. But the way Duanne bowled there, it was fast and hostile.

“Tom took seven catches in the game at Hampshire and six in that first innings. It’s quite phenomenal to actually get that many balls going to a certain person. But he has fabulous hands in the slips, and I wouldn’t expect anything less.

“We know we have a great slip cordon, one, two, three and four when Brooky’s in there as well.

“Generally, if it gets edged and it’s carried, you know it’s going to be taken. It’s a great feeling.”