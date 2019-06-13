Jack Bateson in a hurry to step up from Josh Warrington’s undercard

JACK BATESON knows there are plenty of similarities between himself and Saturday night’s headline act at First Direct Arena Josh Warrington.

Both Leeds born and bred, both trained by close members of their family and both holding childhood dreams of becoming a champion of the world.

Leeds bantamweight Jack Bateson.

If Bateson has his way, the similarities are set to continue with the super bantamweight looking to excel on Saturday night’s undercard before emulating Warrington by headlining his own show in Leeds for a possible first title fight next year.

Bateson will continue his education in the professional ranks with the tenth fight of his career as part of the undercard to Warrington’s defence of his IBF featherweight world title belt against Sheffield’s Kid Galahad.

As he prepares to take on Nicaragua’s Bayardo Ramos, Bateson approaches the contest with a perfect record of 9-0 – a record that Warrington held back in December 2011 as he took on Ian Bailey at De Vere Whites Hotel in Bolton.

Six and a half years later, Warrington had become world champion.

I have seen him do it now and there’s no reason why I can’t do it. He’s given me a lot of inspiration. Jack Bateson

Now, as Warrington looks to defend his title for a second time, Bateson is eyeing the next step in following Warrington with the 25-year-old who has sold £50,000 of tickets on the undercard hoping to headline his own show in Leeds next year.

“Josh and I have very similar paths,” Bateson told the YEP. “He’s even got his dad who he has stuck by, the same with me and my uncle. I have seen him come through from the amateurs and I’ve seen how much hard work he has put in and it has slowly, slowly paid off. But he’s done it right, he’s not let nobody rush him on. I had a chat with his dad Sean the other day and was like ‘listen you are doing it right, don’t let no-one rush you, listen to your dad, listen to your uncle and take it a step at a time’.

“I have seen him do it now and there’s no reason why I can’t do it. He’s given me a lot of inspiration, he’s a great lad, he’s a typical Leeds lad, top kid and I do fully believe that one day it will be my time. But for now it’s Josh’s time to shine and I will hopefully follow in his steps.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a big stage to shine on and I think it’s a big chance for me to get my name out there.

“Luckily I have got a lot of Leeds behind me but for those that don’t know me from Leeds it gives me that chance again to shine and hopefully before we know it Josh could be in Vegas and I could be the one headlining in Leeds but we’ll see.”

Bateson sees no reason why headlining that show in Leeds cannot materialise next year for a first title shot.

“For sure, I don’t see why not,” he said. “As soon as I do end up getting let off the leash and I go into these big fights then why not? I have got the following, I’ve got the right people behind me so I’m pretty sure we could headline a big venue. I have done £50,000 of tickets just for this show and I’m on the undercard.”

Yet first comes Saturday night’s bout against Ramos which Bateson’s team hope will provide further education, with the super bantamweight going eight rounds. If it goes that far that is.

Bateson said: “If I had my way it would be done in round one. You don’t get paid for overtime do you so it would be lovely.

“But they don’t always go like that, I’m prepared for an eight-round war and a gruelling fight but if it comes to it I am ready and if it finishes in round one then happy days.

“We’ll see.”