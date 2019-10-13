It’s agony for Morley racing driver Dan Cammish as late crash costs him British Touring Car title
Morley’s Dan Cammish dramatically missed out on being crowned 2019 British Touring Car champion after crashing on the penultimate lap of yesterday’s final race at Brands Hatch
The Yorkshireman looked all set to pip long-term rival Colin Turkington to the title when his Halford’s Yuasa Racing Honda car suffered a high speed mechanical failure at Hawthorns corner, sending him off the track and out of the race.
As a result, Turkington (320 points) claimed his fourth BTCC title in his BMW by just two points from Andrew Jordan and Cammish, who both finished on 318 points.
“I’ll have a few sleepless nights about that,” said Cammish after the race.
“It’s a shame that it ended like it did because if I’d have stayed where I was, I’d probably have been champion.”
Cammish had finished all 29 races up until yesterday’s final race – the only driver on the grid to do so.
He added: “I think that’s my first mechanical failure of the year and the first in two seasons. It was just brake failure at the end of the day.
“It’s a testament to Team Dynamics and to how far I’ve come that
“I’ve taken it this far and then nearly nicked it at the end in a car that at the moment isn’t as fast as the BMW.
“I’m very proud of myself, very proud of the team. Congratulations to Colin Turkington. He’s had a fast car all year and he’s a worthy champion.”
Cammish made the perfect start to yesterday’s three-race finale by coming from 12th on the grid to win the first race of day, while Turkington dropped from pole position to finish in fifth place.
The championship race then seemingly took a decisive shift in the Morley driver’s favour when Turkington could only finish in 25th place in race two – after controversially being hit by Cammish’s team-mate Matt Neal – while Cammish finished third. That gave the Honda driver a decisive eight-point advantage going into the last race of the day, before the drama-packed finale.
Final Championship Standings: 1 Colin Turkington (Gbr) BMW 320pts, 2 Andrew Jordan (Gbr) BMW 318, 2 Dan Cammish (Gbr) Honda 318, 4 Josh Cook (Gbr) Honda 278, 5 Rory Butcher (Gbr) Honda 266, 6 Tom Ingram (Gbr) Toyota 245.
Manufacturers: 1 BMW 810pts, 2 Honda 769, 3 Vauxhall 620, 4 Subaru 572, 5 Toyota 368.