Ilkley recovers in time to stage Trophy event

Ground staff at Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club have been working around the clock to be ready for the Fuzion 100 Ilkley Trophy after the West Yorkshire town was hit by flash floods.

A host of renowned international tennis players will descend on Ilkley between June 17-23 for what will be the fifth year that the trophy has been part of the ATP Challenger and ITF circuits.

Anys Williams, spokesperson for the Ilkley Trophy, said: “About a month ago we had a flood. The club is right next to the river and all the grass courts were submerged.

“So it has given our ground staff quite a lot to deal with recently, but thankfully the courts are on track now and looking very green, ready for what we hope will be a good tournament.

“At the minute we are just waiting to find out which players will be coming to the tournament and we should know that by the end of the month.

“Tickets are selling really well, thousands of people come to watch and it’s an important thing to have in the town.

“The players enjoy being in Ilkley.”

Ilkley will welcome a bigger field of competitors than in previous years with the tournament developing its reputation to the extent that it was named ‘Competition of the Year’ for the North in the 2018 British Tennis Awards.

As well as the benefit the town receives from visiting spectators, 5,000 young people receive free tennis coaching during the run-up to the tournament.

Tickets for the Ilkley Trophy can be purchased online at www.theticketfactory.com/itaci/online, with prices starting from £11.50.