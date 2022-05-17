The addition of Hull Seahawks - fronted by former Knights’ centre Matty Davies - and Bristol Pitbulls for next season automatically makes it a more competitive market for signings this summer.

And while the Pitbulls will no doubt bring with them many of the players who helped deliver a third-place finish in NIHL South One last time out, they will be looking to add some second-tier quality and experience to their ranks.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will effectively be starting from scratch, although it can be expected that Davies will put the call out to a number of his former team-mates from the 2019-20 Hull Pirates roster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PLANNING AHEAD: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Two of those - defenceman Jamie Chilcott and forward Jordan Fisher - played alongside him for Leeds last season but, with both living in Hull, may be tempted by a return to playing in their home city.

Sheffield Steeldogs could also see a number of the players who helped them secure a National Cup and play-off double last season depart, with Lee Bonner, Sam Towner, Lee Haywood, Jonathan Kirk, Matt Bissonnette and Jason Hewitt also having played for the Pirates in 2019-20.

Of those, Hewitt is unlikely to return to East Yorkshire - where he was player-coach for the Pirates from 2016-20 - having signed a two-year deal with the Steeldogs last year.

Regardless of what happens elsewhere, however, Aldridge believes his first full season in charge will be another building year.

NEW ERA: Former Leeds Knights centre Matthew Davies will now be shoppping in the same player market as his former club as he heads up hockey operations at Hull Seahawks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We just need to find a couple of players that play a little bit more the way I want to play, system-wise,” said Aldridge, who last week agreed a two-year deal to remain at the helm at Elland Road. “But, to be honest, I think this is another building year. We can sit here and say that we’re going for a championship this season and secretly, in our hearts and heads we want to, but they’ve only had one year as a team here.

“There were obviously a few ups and downs last year but, hopefully, we can be more consistent next season and build again for the year after.

“We’re certainly not a play-off hockey team, I think we knew that very early on after we’d got a couple of play-off games under our belt. We just didn’t have that ruggedness and that maturity in the team to be a play-off hockey team

“We know we’ve got to make some changes in some areas but the toughness I’m talking about - it’s not fighting or anything - it’s the toughness you need in front of net, getting those second and third rebounds, and I don’t think we had that this year.”

Lewis Baldwin is one of just three confirmed signings for Leeds Knights 2022-23 season. Picture: James Hardisty.

Aldridge doesn’t expect recruitment to be easy - at least one of the two permitted imports will come in next season - but believes most other teams will be in the same situation.

“The pool of players is smaller,” he added. “There are going to be a few more teams diluted as a result of two more teams coming into the league.