Last week saw the Seahawks confirm veteran centre Davies would fulfil a player-coach role in East Yorkshire for the 2022-23 campaign, having returned to his hometown after spending last season at Leeds Knights.

Shortly after, Davies was able to confirm his first two signings as coach when he revealed he was taking goaltenders Jordan McLaughlin and Curtis Warburton on board – the two signed as part of a unique two-way deal with Elite League outfit, Sheffield Steelers.

Other players have already been signed and will be revealed in the coming weeks, but Davies is aware of the high demand there will be for players in NIHL National over the coming weeks, with Bristol Pitbulls also joining the fray, taking the number of teams to 11.

NEW ERA: Matty Davies. - pictured in action for Leeds Knights last season - will be Hull Seahawks' player-coach in 2022-23. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

‘We have been driven and very innovative in our recruitment policy as supporters will see once the full squad is announced,” said Davies.

“With two new teams coming in, there is a high demand for players and it outstrips supply.

“But I have had a vision from the start as to how and who I will recruit.

“We have had to look further than the National League for players and I am very excited at the potential of this new team. There will be eyebrows raised everywhere when our players are announced.’

Goaltender Curtis Warburton has signed on a two-way deal between Hull seahawks and Sheffield Steelers Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley

“We haven’t come this far and worked hard to fail and we are not afraid to express our ambition.