‘I was sharing fish and chips with Rash at 15... now we’ve won World Cup’ - How Yorkshire trio helped turn England into world champions

Yorkshire duo Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were unanimous in their verdict on England’s once-in-lifetime World Cup win, with both men convinced they have just played in the greatest game of all time.

That they would wake up on Monday morning as world champions was in itself no major surprise – it has been the driving ambition of the England and Wales Cricket Board for the past four years and they had home-soil advantage and world No 1 status in their favour.

England's Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Adil Rashid pose with the trophy.

But the circumstances of their victory over New Zealand have instantly entered British sporting folklore. Not only was the World Cup final tied for the first time in its 44-year history, but England got there courtesy of two moments of outrageous good fortune.

First Trent Boult stepped on a boundary marker after catching man-of-the-match Ben Stokes, then Martin Guptill’s shy at the stumps canoned off the all-rounder’s bat as he dived earning England a game-changing batch of overthrows.

The first ever ODI super over followed, with the scores tied again after six balls apiece from Boult and Jofra Archer, leaving England to scoop the trophy courtesy of boundaries scored.

Neither Root nor Bairstow are untried ingenues but as they toasted their career-defining achievements in a victory party at The Oval, neither could believe what they had been part of.

“It was ridiculous, genuinely ridiculous. Wow,” said Bairstow.

“There’s never going to be a game like that ever in history ever again.”

Root, England’s top run-scorer in the tournament with 556, concurred.

“What a day yesterday was. Probably the best game of all time,” he said, taking a break from selfie duty with the massed hundreds of schoolchildren who headed to the stadium to watch their heroes parade their newly-acquired silverware.

“World champions...it sounds pretty special, doesn’t it? If you’d said it four years ago, I might not have believed you. But what a journey, what a tournament. If we’re honest, some things are just written in the stars.”

Bairstow had heard people say the same, sentiments that brought his father David to mind.

The former England international killed himself in 1998 but remains a lifelong inspiration to his son.

“People said it was written in the stars...Dad was there, Grandpa was there. It was awesome. I’ve been through quite a bit and I’m able to relate to different things along the way. Of course, there are things that are tougher to go through than that (match) but the intensity of it was huge.”

Root and Bairstow were joined by a third Yorkshireman on the winners’ podium, leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

“I was sharing fish and chips with Rash when I was 15, rooming together in Liverpool,” recalled Bairstow.

“Now we’ve just won a World Cup together.”

The stakes will continue to be high over the coming weeks, with a Test against Ireland just around the corner followed by the intensity of an Ashes series.

That contest is likely to enjoy an even greater profile than usual following England’s World Cup triumph, and the 8.3m people who witnessed it on television thanks to Sky agreeing to a free-to-air broadcast deal with Channel 4.

“As a team we talk of leaving the game in a better place when we finish and taking it forward all the time,” said Root.

“I feel like the way we’ve gone about things has hopefully done that and given an opportunity for the next generation to see what we’ve achieved and want to go on and emulate it.

“I was 14 years old when I watched that 2005 Ashes series and it was hugely inspiring for me. Hopefully we can do something similar for the next generation now.

“The Ashes will be massive, especially on the back of this. It will make it even bigger.”

Root actually bunked off school to watch the conclusion of that famous Ashes victory over Australia in 2005.

“It’s the culmination of four years of hard work, coming off the back of a difficult World Cup in Australia last time out,” said Root. “We’ve been on a journey since as a team, with some wonderful times on the field and off it, as well.

“It was surely one of the greatest games of all time. Certainly the most exciting I’ve ever witnessed.”

Several members of Root’s family were in the crowd to cheer him on at Lord’s, including his young son Alfie. His grandmother, Mary, missed his innings, however, for a big game of her own; as captain of Abbeydale Park bowls club. She lost her game, but her team overall tasted victory; and she was back, at her daughter’s house, in time for the dramatic finale.

Next for Test captain Root, and England, is this summer’s Ashes – including a Test match at his home ground of Headingley.

“It’s what we set out to do two or three years ago and we’re halfway there,” Root said. “We couldn’t be in a better place really, having achieved what we’ve achieved here. This will give the guys confidence and we’ve talked about taking that forward into a series like that.

“Ashes cricket always has a different edge to it so that in itself will get everyone going. It’s always so special... the atmosphere, the way it builds up and the way the guys get excited about it. It’s like no other series in Test cricket.”