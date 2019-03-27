TurfTalk: Poetic Force looking for justice at Kempton

Poetic Force has a fine opportunity to break his Kempton duck in the 32Red.com Handicap.

Tony Carroll’s back-to-form five-year-old has yet to score at this course but has finished a close and honourable runner-up three times here – including last time out. That near miss was over a mile a month ago – and although he has yet to win at the seven furlongs he faces on this occasion, Poetic Force’s overall record suggests he is equally effective at this slightly shorter trip.

His five career victories have all come over a mile or more, but he flashed home over course and distance a year ago to be beaten just a neck. By contrast, he led in the final furlong last time only to be overhauled and go down by a length to the in-form Rampant Lion.

Poetic Force is back up 2lb for that effort, and has yet to win off a mark this high, but his turn must surely come soon, and none of his rivals here arrives with better credentials.

Earlier on the evening card, Lehoogg looks a likely lad in the 32Red On The App Store Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian’s colt has just one career outing under his belt, and it resulted in a promising fourth at Yarmouth six months ago.

He made up plenty of ground after a slow start that day, and stayed on well enough to be beaten less than two lengths. Lehoogg has an extra furlong in which to make that initial experience count.

What Will Be is an aptly-named starting point at Lingfield, in the opening Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap.

Jamie Spencer rides Olly Murphy’s three-year-old in just his second handicap after three respectable autumn runs. What Will Be returned to finish a one-and-a-half-length fourth over course and distance last month, and off an unchanged mark he can improve past old rival Shug.

Half-an-hour later, Pytilia’s claims are persuasive in the Ladbrokes Median Auction Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Three quick autumn sighters culminated in a second runner-up spot, behind a well-regarded winner, at Newmarket – and up from seven furlongs to a mile, she has an obvious chance to go one better.

In-form Harry Callahan has sound hat-trick prospects on his move back up to two miles in the Betway Live Casino Handicap – having gone up just 1lb in total for narrow victories at Chelmsford and Kempton.

On Southwell’s Fibresand, Heart Of Soul may be able to take the Betway Maiden Stakes on his seventh career start.

The ex-French gelding ran well in two of three runs for Ian Williams last summer – and, after racing prominently then fading in third as fitness perhaps told on his all-weather debut at Lingfield last month, he should be a major contender this time.

The same applies to Liamba in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

David O’Meara’s filly failed by a neck to give 12lb to Gorgeous General over course and distance six weeks ago, and tries again on significantly more favourable terms.

At Market Rasen, Benny’s Bridge can make the most of a drop back in company in the MansionBet Novices’ Hurdle.

He was last seen when contesting the Imperial Cup at the start of the month, when he was held up a long way off the pace before lacking the toe to really make an impact in the closing stages. He was far from disgraced in finishing seventh and a similar effort should be good enough here.

In the Download The MansionBet App Handicap Hurdle, Sigurd’s most recent performance strongly suggested that this move up in trip will be very much to his advantage.

TURF TALK TIPS

LINGFIELD: 2.00 What Will Be (next best), 2.30 Pytilia (treble), 3.05 Harbour Spirit, 3.35 Harry Callahan, 4.10 Creative Talent, 4.40 Kings Inn.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Moment Of Hope, 6.00 Lehoogg, 6.30 Dawn Commando, 7.00 One Liner, 7.30 Lothario, 8.00 POETIC FORCE (NAP), 8.30 Enthaar.

MARKET RASEN: 2.10 Benny’s Bridge, 2.40 Lady Camelot, 3.15 Torrent Des Mottes, 3.45 Second Time Around, 4.20 Redzor, 4.50 Sigurd, 5.20 The Very Thing.

SOUTHWELL: 2.20 Twentysvnthlancers, 2.50 Heart Of Soul, 3.25 Marble Bar, 3.55 The Great Wall, 4.30 Liamba, 5.05 Baron Run.