Turf Talk: Trainer Menuisier weighs up potential global gains for Thundering Blue

Thundering Blue is likely to go globetrotting on the back of an excellent effort in the Juddmonte International.

Trainer David Menuisier is already having an early look into races as far afield as North America and Asia after his stable star ran out of his skin to take minor honours in third behind established Group One performers Roaring Lion and Poet’s Word.

Flaming Spear. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

The progressive five-year-old gelding vindicated the decision to supplement him for £75,000 by scooping £114,000 for third in the Group One showpiece over a mile and a quarter at York.

“He’s grand. He’s a very good horse. He’s improving and I think against better opposition he showed his true colours,” said the Pulborough handler.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. We couldn’t have expected to do any better, really.

“He’s likely to go abroad to North America, I would say, and possibly Asia. I’m looking at options at the moment and seeing what is feasible and what isn’t and taking it from there.”

n Dean Ivory may be tempted to have a crack at the Ayr Gold Cup with Saturday’s easy Goodwood winner Flaming Spear.

The six-year-old picked up a 5lb penalty for winning a £100,000 handicap, but he is still 1lb well in after a 6lb rise from the assessor.

Ivory is planning to do some more work with the stalls though, as the Tony Bloom-owned gelding got worked up at the start again.

“We’ve got quite a few options and he is in the Ayr Gold Cup, but I’m not due to talk to his owner until next week,” said Ivory.

“His penalty means he’d be running off 109, but it will be a tight handicap like all the big ones are. He wouldn’t be giving lumps of weight away. He’s good at seven furlongs and a mile, but I think he’d have the speed for six.

“I’d just like to do a bit more work on the stalls before I send him anywhere so I could put my hand on my heart and know that he was going to go in fine.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 1.40 Excalibur, 2.10 Billy Bond, 2.40 Alotabottle, 3.10 Final Go, 3.40 Illusions, 4.10 Reinforced, 4.45 Mearing.

CHELMSFORD: 2.00 Federal Law, 2.30 Shadow Warrior, 3.00 Precision, 3.30 EIRENE (NAP), 4.00 Kodiac Express (next best), 4.30 Lady Baker, 5.00 Lulu Star.

FONTWELL: 4.35 Polished Rock, 5.05 Skint, 5.35 Outrageous Romana, 6.05 Leg Lock Luke, 6.35 Full Bore, 7.05 El Terremoto, 7.35 Royal Hall.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Dancing Rave, 2.20 Smart Illusion, 2.50 Havana Mariposa, 3.20 Sempre Presto, 3.50 Qasr, 4.20 Bee Machine, 4.55 Kibaar.

SEDGEFIELD: 4.50 Karamoko, 5.20 Bal De Rio, 5.50 The Flame, 6.20 Ever So Much, 6.50 Ink Master, 7.20 Sonic, 7.50 Magical Thomas.