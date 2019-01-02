Turf Talk: Teruntum Star ready to light up the all-weather at Chelmsford

Teruntum Star has been found a good opportunity to win his first race on the all-weather in the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

As the seven-year-old will be having only his fourth start on an artificial surface, it is far too early to say he is not as good as he is on turf – especially given his most recent effort.

He finished third to course specialist Corinthia Knight at Lingfield, so there was no disgrace at all in that.

Several of his rivals this time were in that same race. But the winner is absent, so it looks a cracking opportunity for Kevin Ryan’s speedster to get a win on the board.

Bubbly is a consistent sort in the right grade and can get Charlie Fellowes off to a winning start in 2019 in the Bet toteexacta At totesport.com Handicap.

Fellowes travelled the world with his stable star Price Of Arran, who showcased his talents far and wide. Bubbly is not in that class, but she can given her enthusiastic owners from the Elite Racing Club something to cheer about by getting off the mark at the seventh time of asking.

Beaten just three-quarters of a length on her most recent outing over an extended mile at Wolverhampton, she seemed to get the trip well at the first attempt.

Given she is one of the least exposed runners in the race, she has an obvious chance.

Temur Khan holds solid claims in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Maiden Stakes at Southwell.

Formerly with Hugo Palmer, he finished second on his first run for Tony Carroll at Wolverhampton at 25-1 last week. Usual comments about taking to the Fibresand surface apply, but a rating of 76 would normally be high enough to win a race of this nature.

Liamba has been a consistent sort for David O’Meara, and off the back of a break looks tempting in the Betway Casino Handicap.

She likes to get her toe in so likes this track, as shown when beaten just a neck on her only run here.

She has been out of the frame just once in her last seven outings, and the break will have allowed her to strengthen up.

Charlie Mann threw hurdling newcomer Capone in at the deep end for his debut against Quel Destin in a Grade Two at Doncaster.

Not surprisingly he came up short - but there was enough promise to suggest he will be winning races.

He was beaten 15 lengths, which is not bad at all considering the winner has since followed up in a Grade One over Christmas.

Capone should find the Best Wishes for 2018 Juvenile Hurdle at Ludlow much calmer.

Gary Moore’s Le Precieux can follow up a recent win at Leicester in the Kenneth Geoffrey 1969 Chase.

The six-year-old had won on the Flat before that so was showing his versatility and while he has a penalty for this, now he’s got the hang of chasing there should be more to come.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 4.10 Red Desert, 4.45 Bubbly (next best), 5.20 Holy Heart, 5.55 TERUNTUM STAR (NAP), 6.25 Shamshon, 6.55 Mr Potter, 7.25 Regal Gait, 7.55 Mans Not Trot.

LUDLOW: 12.45 Capone, 1.15 Le Precieux, 1.50 Pobbles Bay, 2.20 Flight Commander, 2.55 Little Jack, 3.30 Ruby Ring.

SOUTHWELL: 12.55 Katie Gale, 1.30 Temur Khan (treble), 2.00 Liamba, 2.35 Mininggold, 3.10 Hammer Gun, 3.45 Grinty.