Turf Talk: Star sprinter Harry Angel to take on six of the best on seasonal bow at York

STAR sprinter Harry Angel will face six rivals on his seasonal reappearance in tomorrow’s Duke of York Stakes.

Clive Cox’s charge claimed successive Group One triumphs in the July Cup at Newmarket and the Sprint Cup at Haydock last term and rounded off his campaign by finishing fourth on Champions Day at Ascot.

Tasleet, ridden by Jim Crowley, winning last May's The Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old must concede weight all round on his return to action at York.

Last year’s Duke of York hero Tasleet is back to defend his crown for Newmarket-based Yorkshireman William Haggas.

Kevin Ryan’s Brando was a disappointing favourite in this race a year ago and connections will expect better after he won the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket for the second time last month.

The David Griffiths-trained Ornate, Mick Easterby’s Perfect Pasture, David Elsworth’s course and distance winner Sir Dancealot and Dominik Moser’s German challenger Artistica complete the line-up.

Jockey Frankie Dettori. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Seven fillies have been declared for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori have combined to land the last three renewals of this recognised Oaks Trial, while Gosden has saddled five of the last seven winners.

This year’s Clarehaven representative is Highgarden, who will be expected to improve from her odds-on defeat at Sandown almost three weeks ago.

Dual Oaks-winning trainer Ralph Beckett runs Newmarket winner Ceilidhs Dream and Haggas sends Give And Take, who was just ahead of Highgarden last time out.

David Simcock’s Chelmsford scorer Etyah, Ed Vaughan’s dual winner Dancing Brave Bear, Hugo Palmer’s Expensive Liaison and Lubinka from Peter Chapple-Hyam’s yard are the other hopefuls.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

YORK: 2.20 Hamada (treble), 2.55 Gin In The Inn, 3.30 HARRY ANGEL (NAP), 4.05 Ceilidhs Dream (next best), 4.35 Flavius Titus , 5.05 World Order, 5.35 Zeelander.

YARMOUTH: 2.10 Etisalat, 2.45 Rayaa, 3.20 Bartholomew J, 3.55 Outofthequestion, 4.25 Desert Frost, 4.55 Slow To Hand, 5.25 Ubla, 6.00 Summerseat Mist.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.00 All Together, 2.35 Bel Esprit, 3.10 Irish Prophecy, 3.45 Bestwork, 4.15 Iniesta, 4.45 Wonderful Charm, 5.15 Represented.

BATH: 5.20 Dalness Express, 5.55 Powerful Dream, 6.25 Haylah, 6.55 Brahms De Clermont, 7.25 See The Sea, 7.55 Desert Cross, 8.25 Choral Music.

PERTH: 6.05 Champ, 6.35 Calivigny, 7.05 Chicago Lady, 7.35 Miss Biscotti, 8.05 Cockley Beck, 8.35 Dawerann, 9.05 Creevytennant.