Turf Talk: Sir Dancealot and James Garfield supplemented for Saturday’s 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock

James Garfield and Sir Dancealot have both been supplemented for the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

George Scott’s stable star James Garfield came mighty close to claiming Group One glory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last month when mowed down late by Freddy Head’s Polydream, after which Scott stated his intentions to head for Merseyside.

James Garfield has been supplemented for the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday. PIC: Tim Goode/PA Wire

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot has won the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket, the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury this season, all over seven furlongs.

He, too, has been added to the Sprint Cup field at a cost of £15,600.

James Garfield and Sir Dancealot feature among a field of 17 possible runners following the confirmation stage.

Last year’s winner Harry Angel is the likely favourite as he prepares to make his first appearance since suffering an injury at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien has left in Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor, Fleet Review, Gustav Klimt and Sioux Nation, while his son Joseph is responsible for the only other Irish-trained contender in Speak In Colours.

Other leading hopes include the William Haggas-trained Tasleet, Kevin Ryan’s Brando, Henry Candy’s Limato and The Tin Man from James Fanshawe’s yard.

As expected, Blue Point will swerve the contest and wait for the Flying Five on Irish Champions Weekend.

n Beverley Bullet winner Take Cover could attempt to try to add a Group One victory to his impressive record in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 15.

Trainer David Griffiths said: “He’s in the Flying Five which is a Group One now. He was third behind Sole Power three years ago. That’s an option. It’s an early closing race and we entered him about a month ago.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Glyder, 2.10 Canavese, 2.40 Havana Mariposa, 3.10 Glorious Army, 3.40 Whatwouldyouknow, 4.10 Moretti, 4.45 Panmolle, 5.15 Kodiac Pearl.

BATH: 2.00 Spiritual Man, 2.30 Red Alert, 3.00 Bungle Inthebistro, 3.30 Floria Tosca (next best), 4.00 Upended, 4.35 Space Talk, 5.05 Glamorous Rocket.

SOUTHWELL: 2.20 Da Baba Elephant, 2.50 Beat That, 3.20 Premier King, 3.50 Polarbrook, 4.20 Exitas, 4.50 Angel Of Harlem, 5.20 Magic Dragon.

FFOS LAS: 4.30 Vino Rosso, 5.00 Cent Flying, 5.30 Jazzy Girl, 6.00 FLYING DRAGON (NAP), 6.30 War Drums, 7.00 With Pleasure, 7.35 Big Bad Lol.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.50 Cheerupmylove, 6.20 Sosume, 6.50 Emily’s Sea, 7.25 Bubbly, 7.55 Timespan, 8.25 Let’s Be Happy, 8.55 Petit Palais.