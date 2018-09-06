Turf Talk: Sextant plots second successive win on third career Ascot outing

Sextant can navigate his way to a second successive win when he makes his third career appearance at Ascot.

His Newbury display last month was eyecatching, to say the least. Troublesome in the preliminaries, The Queen’s son of Sea The Stars was slowly away and still quite clueless despite having made his debut just 11 days earlier at Nottingham where he finished second.

Ryan Moore gave the three-year-old colt plenty of time to find his stride and Sextant finished with a flourish to score by two and three-quarter lengths. The mile and a half suited him well that day and he can follow up in the Garden For All Seasons Novice Stakes.

Zwayyan showed he had benefited from third place over the round mile in the Shergar Cup last month after an eight-week break when landing a narrow success at Chelmsford.

Andrew Balding’s five-year-old can show further improvement to lift the Weatherbys Handicap for the in-form trainer.

Graphite Storm had no luck in running when third at Newbury on his first outing for nine weeks. Granted a better passage, the Clive Cox-trained four-year-old can get his head in front for the first time in 12 months in the Chapel Down Classified Stakes.

Eric Alston has a good record at Haydock and the Preston handler can strike at the Merseyside venue with Jabbarockie in the 32Red On The App Store Handicap.

The five-year-old gelding showed his liking for the straight five furlongs there with a clear-cut victory in July and has run well elsewhere twice since. Going back to Haydock can see him return to winning ways.

Rum Runner bounced back to form when scoring at Newmarket last month after being slightly out of his depth in hot handicaps at Sandown, Ascot and Goodwood. Trainer Richard Hannon keeps the son of Havana Gold in the grade of his latest success for the Unibet Handicap. It can be rewarded with another big performance.

Mrs Hoo was just touched off at Ripon last time and can make amends by taking the Fastflow Pipeline Services Ltd Nursery Handicap.

The Richard Fahey-trained filly, wearing the colours of his Ebor Racing Club, was caught on the line at Ripon after opening her account over the same mile on her previous race.

Nashirah can make an instant impact on her racecourse bow in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Kempton.

Charlie Appleby’s filly is pitched in at the deep end on her initial outing, but she hails from a fine family and the fact an easier starting point has not been chosen could prove telling.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 1.30 Harbour Spirit, 2.05 Bangkok, 2.40 Emenem, 3.15 SEXTANT (NAP), 3.50 Graphite Storm, 4.20 Zwayyan, 4.55 Mr Orange.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Katieshieldinlisa, 2.25 Hidden Message, 3.00 Hart Stopper, 3.35 Jabbarockie, 4.10 Rum Runner (next best), 4.45 Grandee, 5.15 Jam Session.

KEMPTON: 5.45 The Warrior, 6.15 Artois, 6.45 Global Myth, 7.15 Nashirah, 7.45 Enzemble, 8.15 Han Solo Berger, 8.45 Rainbow Rising.

MUSSELBURGH: 4.25 Castle Quarter, 5.00 Kinloch Pride, 5.30 Joie De Vivre, 6.00 Zeshov, 6.30 Explain, 7.00 Braes Of Lochalsh, 7.30 Imperial Legend.

NEWCASTLE: 1.40 Robben Rainbow, 2.15 Twilight, 2.50 Cray, 3.25 French Resistance, 4.00 Mrs Hoo (treble), 4.35 Kingdom Brunel, 5.10 Promote, 5.40 Hop Maddocks.