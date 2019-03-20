Turf Talk: Scorpion Sid returns to Haydock favourite to make up for last-time-out mistake

Scorpion Sid can make up for an early departure last time out with victory in the Bravo Inns Chase at Haydock.

Jamie Snowden has always thought a fair bit of the lightly-raced seven-year-old since he bolted up on his racecourse debut.

Still far from the finished article, Scorpion Sid was not quite up to it when Snowden tested his mettle early this season against Kalashnikov at Warwick – but he then made no mistake next time at Haydock.

While only two finished that day, it worked well as a confidence booster – but he was an early casualty in a competitive little handicap last time out at this same track.

Sent off favourite, a blunder at the third fence gave his jockey no chance.

Snowden is happy to return to Haydock again on Wednesday, though, and a clear run should make him the one to beat.

It will be a while until Emma Lavelle comes down from cloud nine after the last few days.

She, of course, won the Stayers’ Hurdle with Paisley Park – undoubtedly the best horse she has ever trained – and then took a valuable race at Uttoxeter on Saturday with De Rasher Counter.

Her Viva Vittoria has some way to go before reaching those heights, but the five-year-old mare is on the right path at least.

Second at Plumpton and Warwick before winning at Market Rasen last time out, she stayed on strongly to prevail over two and a half miles. She needed every single yard of that trip, so it is no surprise to see her over an extra two furlongs on this occasion, and the extra distance can help her negate a 5lb rise.

Emerald Chieftan can get back to winning ways for Rebecca Menzies and owner Craig Buckingham in the Mansionbet Novices’ Handicap Chase at Market Rasen.

A seven-length winner two starts back at Sedgefield over hurdles, he could do no better than third at Southwell last time out over fences.

That was only his third run over the bigger obstacles, however, and a bit of an increase in trip also looks likely to suit - because he was a little one-paced most recently.

Uno Valoroso ran well enough last time out to suggest he will be involved in the Mansionbet Handicap Chase.

Now 11, Mark Walford’s charge had been given a little respite by the handicapper - and he ran on into fourth at Carlisle over two miles.

Given the stiffness of the Cumbrian venue, it seems a wise move to step him up in trip on a sharper track.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 2.20 Jimmy Bell, 2.50 Pine Warbler, 3.25 Khage, 4.00 Mcnamaras Band, 4.30 Pull Together, 5.05 Sirop De Menthe.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Captain Moirette, 2.40 Viva Vittoria (treble), 3.15 SCORPION SID (NAP), 3.50 Ettila De Sivola, 4.20 Halo Moon, 4.55 Hear The Chimes, 5.25 Farrants Way.

MARKET RASEN: 2.00 Peppay Le Pugh, 2.30 Dew Pond, 3.05 Emerald Chieftan (next best), 3.40 Uno Valoroso, 4.10 Discay, 4.45 Katebird, 5.15 Aggy With It.