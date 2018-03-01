Turf Talk: Poet’s Society well-versed over shorter trip

Poet’s Society should make the most of a drop back in trip for the Play Jackpot Games At sunbets.co.uk/vegas Handicap at Lingfield.

Mark Johnston opted to step his charge up to a mile last time and while he was not disgraced in being beaten just under six lengths in seventh, the strong pace that day clearly exposed his stamina limitations.

Admittedly he was racing off a 4lb higher mark after winning over seven furlongs on his penultimate start, but the way he dropped away at the finish suggested that perhaps the trip was not ideal. He had finished with real purpose over the shorter trip previously and dropped 1lb in the ratings for his recent defeat, Poet’s Society remains of interest.

Jazirat let down favourite backers when held in second on his first outing of 2018, but those that keep the faith can be rewarded in the 32Redsport.com Handicap. Charlie Appleby’s runner has been placed on each of his three starts to date, most recently when going down by just half a length on his return from 220 days off the track. He made a game effort from the front that day and this might provide an easier opportunity to get off the mark.

Envisaging can regain the winning thread after three placed efforts in the £10 Free At 32Red.com Novice Stakes. Winner of a Newcastle maiden back in November, James Fanshawe’s charge has possibly not quite made the progress one might have expected, but a switch to seven furlongs here can change his luck.

Artieshow barely came out of third gear when winning last time and can build on that success in the Bet Trifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

Marco Botti’s charge took a couple of runs to get his eye in, being beaten by an agonising head when trying to make all on his penultimate start before eventually coming good at Kempton in January.

While the race he won was not the strongest by any standards, he seemed to relish the step up to a mile as he picked off his rivals in the straight and cruised home three lengths clear.

His head carriage might not have looked the best, but he got the job done and Botti has some room for manoeuvre off a mark of 87.

Black Sails changed hands for 25,000 euros last autumn and after paying back a little chunk of that with a second place on her debut for Archie Watson, she can make a more significant contribution by winning the Bet Exacta At totesport.com Novice Fillies’ Stakes.

Previous trainer Ger Lyons felt she was good enough to tackle the Albany at Royal Ascot and a nine-length beating probably equates to a decent effort in normal company.

She did not get the best run on her first attempt for Watson at Kempton, but should take a leap forward for that first start in six months.

Charbel could be the class act on show on the jumpers’ bumper card at Southwell.

Kim Bailey’s runner looked set to make a race of it with Altior in the Arkle at last year’s Festival only to crash out two fences from home.

Three subsequent outings have failed to yield compensation, but his most recent effort when fourth in the Tingle Creek was hardly a bad run, although it does look as though he is a touch short of Grade One calibre.

That said, there are plenty of opportunities for Charbel and this two-mile outing on the level should keep him ticking over nicely.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Krazy Paving, 6.15 Napping, 6.45 Black Sails, 7.15 Dr Richard Kimble, 7.45 Artieshow (next best), 8.15 Tellovoi, 8.45 Bernie’s Boy, 9.15 Avocet.

LINGFIELD: 2.30 Wicker, 3.05 Envisaging, 3.35 Cayuga, 4.10 POET’S SOCIETY (NAP), 4.45 Jazirat (treble), 5.15 Petruchio.

NEWBURY: 2.20 Antunes, 2.50 Louse Talk, 3.25 Tara Bridge, 3.55 Hills Of Dubai, 4.30 Tyrell, 5.05 Volcanic, 5.35 Mrs Miggins.

SOUTHWELL: 1.45 Starcrossed, 2.15 Mixboy, 2.45 Robin The Raven, 3.20 Oskar Denarius, 3.50 Charbel, 4.25 Kupatana, 5.00 Flash The Steel.