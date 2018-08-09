Turf Talk, Musselburgh: Timoshenko holds nap-hand potential in the Archerfield Cup Handicap

Timoshenko looks a good bet to stretch his winning streak to five in the Archerfield Cup Handicap at Musselburgh.

The type of horse trainer Sir Mark Prescott has made his reputation with, Timoshenko has thrived this term when stepped up to long trips, after showing little as a two-year-old.

He is unbeaten so far this term, with his latest victory coming over this distance of two miles at Chepstow two weeks ago.

The Archipenko gelding has gone up 16lb since his spree began, but may still have more to come.

Armageddon got off the mark at the second attempt when making all over six furlongs at Haydock and can carry on the good work in the EBF Edgen Murray Conditions Stakes.

The Bryan Smart-trained youngster blew the start on his debut, yet finished eyecatchingly to take third place in a Thirsk maiden.

He looks a sharp sort and this track should suit, as long as he exits the stalls on an even keel.

Brighton specialist Roy Rocket can give his legion of supporters reason to cheer by registering his ninth course success in the Kew Electrical Handicap.

John Berry’s evergreen eight-year-old nearly always performs with credit at the Sussex venue and seems sure to go well again after returning from a month’s break.

Jack Taylor has shown a liking for this course with two wins there this season and he can make it three in the Harry Bloom Memorial ‘Brighton Bullet’ Handicap.

The Richard Hughes-trained three-year-old promises to benefit from a drop back in class and a step back up in trip after a respectable effort at Goodwood last week, when he was fourth to Lord Riddiford.

All six of Trulee Scrumptious’s victories have come on Newmarket’s July course and the nine-year-old can add to her tally in the Fly London Southend Airport To Prague Handicap.

She was beaten on her latest start when fourth to Big Storm Coming, but that was over an inadequate distance of seven furlongs and in a higher grade. The 10 furlongs will be much more to her liking and she is also down in class.

Island Of Life can recoup Wolverhampton losses by coming out on top in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

Supporters of the William Haggas-trained sprinter were resigned to their fate when the 4-6 favourite was slowly out of the stalls.

However, she finished to such effect that he was only beaten three-quarters of a length in third place behind Secretfact.

She can gain ample compensation, assuming she gets away on time.

Beatboxer looked a potentially smart two-year-old when making a winning debut at Sandown and John Gosden’s colt can double up in the Smarkets Betting Exchange Novice Stakes at Haydock.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Black Lace, 2.30 No More Regrets, 3.00 Roy Rocket, 3.30 Rock Icon, 4.00 Jack Taylor, 4.30 Kachumba, 5.00 Impart.

CHELMSFORD: 5.55 First Thought, 6.25 Buckingham, 7.00 Broken Spear, 7.30 Island Of Life (treble), 8.05 Mississippi Miss, 8.40 Fitzwilly, 9.10 Hilight.

HAYDOCK: 5.45 Akamanto, 6.15 Beatboxer, 6.50 Motafaawit, 7.20 Dark Thunder, 7.55 Four Kingdoms, 8.30 Miss Dd.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.10 Lady Lavinia, 2.40 Armageddon, 3.10 Ravenhoe, 3.40 Arabian Jazz, 4.15 TIMOSHENKO (NAP), 4.40 Trautmann, 5.15 Pantomime.

NEWMARKET: 5.25 Assembly Of Truth, 6.00 Fast Endeavour, 6.35 Damon Runyon, 7.10 Trulee Scrumptious (next best), 7.40 Red Starlight, 8.15 Ashpan Sam.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.50 Magical Wish, 2.20 Passing Star, 2.50 Grandee Daisy, 3.20 Guild, 3.50 Sicario, 4.20 Gravity Wave, 4.50 Caribbean Spring.