Turf Talk: Mister Music in tune with Southwell’s Fibresand

Horses who like the Fibresand at Southwell are worth sticking with so Mister Music is worth backing up in class in the sunbets.co.uk Handicap.

Tony Carroll’s nine-year-old has enjoyed a great few weeks at the Nottinghamshire venue, winning his last three starts there. The first of those came off just a mark of 71 when sent off a 33-1 chance under 7lb apprentice Aled Beech. He then defied a 6lb rise coming from way off the pace, which can be hard to do at Southwell considering the kickback.

Up in class and trip for his most recent outing, Mister Music won off a mark of 81 showing that he is equally as effective at a mile as seven furlongs. He has another 5lb on his back and the 100-rated Donjuan Triumphant to contend with, but despite his age he is in the form of his life and loves it at Southwell.

Keith Dalgleish saddles winners all year round under both codes and his Acker Bilk can get back to winning ways in the Betway Casino Handicap.

Only four go to post, but it is a tight contest. However, the Dalgleish runner has more scope to improve than most. He has gone up the weights without winning of late but hopefully first-time cheekpieces can bring about more improvement.

Line House spent the winter in Dubai and while she failed to cut much ice in some big races, it obviously did her no harm as she won on her return.

She absolutely bolted up last week, showing the surface holds no fears, and the sunbets.co.uk Novice Median Auction Stakes should be at her mercy.

Intense Pleasure looks the one to be on in the second division of the Better Odds With Matchbook Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Hugo Palmer’s youngster has two runs under his belt when fourth at Lingfield and second at Chelmsford.

They were over six and seven furlongs respectively but it looks like this one-mile trip will be far more suitable.

Another Mattie is respected in the Howdens Joinery Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

Nick Alexander’s 11-year-old is obviously not getting any younger, but he has fallen to an appealing mark and is capable of doing some damage at this grade.

Optimism can be taken from his most-recent outing at Ayr on March 9, when he kept going nicely to take third place in a handicap hurdle over an extended three miles.

Another Mattie at one stage looked like he was going to get cut adrift, so Alexander must have been well chuffed to see him box on until the nine.

He only went down three lengths to Western Rules, with the useful Dedigout second, and he has gone up only 2lb.

Another Mattie runs at Haydock off a 4lb lower mark than when he was last successful 12 months ago and ought not to be put off by the possibly of testing ground.

Secret Legacy can tower from the summit of the weights in the Howdens Joinery Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old has shown promise in two starts for Ian Williams, having previously been in the care of man-of-the-moment Gordon Elliott.

He fell on his debut for the Worcestershire handler, but that does not tell the full story as he looked booked for at least second until that slip-up at the last flight in a race at Leicester.

Secret Legacy then stayed on purposefully to finish third in a novice hurdle at Carlisle last month to suggest he is well capable of winning races off a mark of 120.

A few bob can confidently be thrown in the direction of Stolberg, who runs in the Newport County Supporters Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow.

The Dai Williams-trained 10-year-old was the proverbial eyecatcher at Sandown earlier in the month when he took fourth place in a strong enough two-mile handicap hurdle.

The handicapper did not see it that way and he has relieved him of 1lb for this assignment.

Stolberg could therefore be underestimated, and it will be interesting to see how he gets back over a trip at which he won in January.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHEPSTOW: 2.20 Minella Whisper, 2.50 The Last Day, 3.25 Brigadier Bob, 4.00 The Bay Birch, 4.30 Stolberg, 5.05 Lightentertainment.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Think Ahead, 2.40 Applesolutely, 3.15 Beggar’s Wishes, 3.50 Secret Legacy, 4.20 Cloudy Bob, 4.55 Another Mattie.

KEMPTON: 5.45 Briyouni, 6.15 West Wing, 6.45 Intense Pleasure (treble), 7.15 Annie Mae, 7.45 Spare Parts, 8.15 Born To Finish, 8.45 Noble Deed, 9.15 Three Colours Red.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Galileo’s Spear, 2.30 Acker Bilk (next best), 3.05 Treaty Of Rome, 3.40 MISTER MUSIC (NAP), 4.10 Line House, 4.45 Gift In Time, 5.15 Golden Guide.