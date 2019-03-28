Turf Talk: Magic in store in at Wolverhampton

Coolagh Magic could not quite get back on terms after a tardy start last time, but can make amends in the Betway Casino Handicap at Wolverhampton today.

The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was seeking a hat-trick at Dunstall Park last month and was sent off the 5-2 favourite to get the job done and defy a 12lb-higher mark.

However, he broke awkwardly from the stalls, conceding vital ground before flying home from just about last in the final furlong to snatch third.

He was only beaten a length, which makes his unchanged mark of 81 look perfectly viable in this six-furlong contest.

While Ustath disappointed on his final juvenile start last term, he should be given another chance in the Betway Novice Stakes.

Runner-up on his first two starts, Ustath could finish only sixth at Nottingham back in October, with Owen Burrows opting to draw stumps for the winter at that point.

He looked the type who might appreciate an all-weather surface though, and makes some appeal here.

Paradise Boy lines up in the Ladbrokes Handicap off a mark of 76 and he could prove to be well treated for his second run in this sphere.

Beaten a length and a half over the same 12 furlongs he faces here on his initial handicap outing, Paradise Boy made late headway after being held up in the early part of the race. The winner set the pace that day and a stronger gallop might suit this son of Mamool.

Chica De La Noche should return nicely refreshed from a short break for the Gepp Solicitors Fillies’ Handicap at Chelmsford.

Simon Dow’s runner has plied her trade to good effect of late and she has not actually finished worse than fourth in her last 10 starts.

She was most recently seen when winning a fair handicap at Kempton last month, triumphing by a head after just edging in front in the shadow of the post.

The manner of that victory has limited the handicapper’s response and a 2lb rise might not be enough to stop this determined mare.

Benjamin Thomas is off his lowest ever mark in the Pontlands Park Hotel Handicap and it could prove costly to ignore him.

Rated 75 a couple of years ago, he races off 56 here after a barren spell that stretches back to June 2017, with a recent return outing at Southwell expected to have brought about some improvement.

King Shamardal is worth monitoring as he makes his racecourse bow in the Anderson Group Novice Stakes.

Related to some decent types, he did not run as a juvenile but can start to make up for lost time.

Molly Childers fell short in Listed company on her most recent outing, but can make the most of a dip in class in Warwick’s St Marys Lands Handicap Chase.

She just ran into a better horse on her last run at Wincanton, coming home the second of only two finishers to a horse who went on to run a decent race before falling at Cheltenham.

Generous Day is the pick in the Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap Chase while Gin And Tonic can have his supporters raising a glass after the In Play Betting At 188Bet Handicap Hurdle at Newcastle.