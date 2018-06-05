Turf Talk: Laugh A Minute should leave connections smiling at Hamilton

Laugh A Minute can make the most of a drop in class in the British Stallion Studs Clyde EBF Conditions Stakes at Hamilton.

Roger Varian’s charge was among the smarter juvenile performers last season, chasing home the likes of Wells Farhh Go and Dream Today before landing a sizeable pot at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

His victory in that sales race saw his mark shoot up from 82 to 101, which forced Varian to raise his sights significantly on his return to action.

While Laugh A Minute could finish only fourth in the Group Three Pavilion Stakes at Ascot last month, that was a decent effort as he raced a bit too keenly in the early stages and surely would have found the six furlong trip a shade too sharp.

Laugh A Minute should now have the racing edge on him, though, and while he has a bit to find with Kimberella and Sir Dancealot, this Mayson colt looks one who can make swift progress through the ranks.

Kharbetation has been a bit disappointing since winning on his belated debut back in July 2016, but should be followed as he lines up on his lowest rating yet in the Weatherbys Printing Services Hamiltonian Handicap.

He appeared to take a step in the right direction when finishing fourth at Ripon on his reappearance, just dropping off the pace a little when push came to shove at the line. David O’Meara switches back to nine furlongs from a mile and a quarter now and off a perch of 80, Kharbetation might be ready to finally resume winning ways.

Tight Lines can make the long trip to Kempton pay dividends in the 32Red.com Handicap.

She had no real chance of winning on her debut at Newcastle, tackling a winner who was vastly favoured under the conditions of the race while looking most in need of the outing after 270 days off the track.

Tight Lines then had to give best to the favourite when second at Nottingham on her handicap debut, but Mark Johnston must surely have been satisfied with that effort.

The handicapper left her alone after that run and Tight Lines can take advantage here.

Domitilla can sparkle on her return in the Capital Roofing Fillies’ Handicap at Wolverhampton.

She was last seen when winning on her handicap debut at Lingfield back in December, with three subsequent winners finishing in behind to give the form a solid look.

Marco Botti’s charge has been raised 7lb for that effort, but she could still be ahead of the game.

Rainbow Rising is the pick in Wetherby’s Watch Racing UK In Stunning HD Fillies’ Handicap.

She steps back up to a mile and six furlongs after finishing third over a mile and a half last time, with the longer trip looking to be more up her street.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

HAMILTON: 2.00 Firewater, 2.30 Rotherhithe, 3.00 Sunrize, 3.30 LAUGH A MINUTE (NAP), 4.00 Kharbetation, 4.30 Start Time, 5.00 Jessie Allan.

KEMPTON: 6.00 Beyond Reason, 6.30 Sir Roderic, 7.00 Ask The Dude, 7.30 Tight Lines (next best), 8.00 West Coast Flyer, 8.30 Master Archer, 9.00 Happy Escape.

UTTOXETER: 2.10 Great Colaci, 2.40 Secret Escape, 3.10 Too Much Too Soon, 3.40 Portrush Ted, 4.10 Royal Ruby, 4.40 Red Giant, 5.10 Rusty Fox.

WETHERBY: 6.10 Double Quick, 6.40 Climb Aboard, 7.10 Fanfair, 7.40 Totally Magic, 8.10 Rainbow Rising (treble), 8.40 Slipper Satin, 9.10 Aliento.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.50 Fareeq, 2.20 Burj, 2.50 Mad Endeavour, 3.20 Kashgar, 3.50 Domitilla, 4.20 Mischief Managed, 4.50 Boodley, 5.20 Private Cashier.