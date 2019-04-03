Turf Talk: Grand National champion trainer Gordon Elliott hoping for a little luck to run alongside his 13 race entries

GORDON Elliott has confirmed riding plans for all 13 of his intended runners in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Big-race favourite Tiger Roll will be ridden again by Davy Russell as they bid to win the National for the second year in succession.

Reigning Grand National champion, Tiger Roll.

Elliott has, however, also finalised jockeys for all his contenders as he readies a formidable battalion for Saturday, which is set to break the record for the number of National runners from the same stable.

“Davy Russell rides Tiger Roll, Keith Donoghue rides Outlander and Paddy Mullins is on Don Poli,” said the Irish trainer.

“Jamie Codd rides Mala Beach, Dounikos is Jack Kennedy, Denis O’Regan rides A Toi Phil – and Noble Endeavor is Mark Enright.

“Sean Bowen will ride Monbeg Notorious, Andrew Ring is on Blow By Blow, JJ Slevin rides General Principle, Robbie Power is on Jury Duty, Luke Dempsey on Folsom Blue and Robbie Dunne is on Bless The Wings.”

The 2018 Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell is reunited with Tiger Roll for this year's race on Saturday. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Tiger Roll is a general 7-2 favourite to emulate the great Red Rum by becoming the first back-to-back National winner since 1974.

Elliott added: “I couldn’t be happier with them and I’m looking forward to running them all and hopefully we’ll get a bit of luck. They are in good order, and obviously our main chance is with Tiger Roll again.

“I don’t know if he can do it again – everybody that has ever watched the Grand National knows that you need a lot of luck in the race – but I do know I couldn’t be happier with the horse since Cheltenham.”

Elliott’s other hopes are all 20-1 or bigger, but he added: “They’re all in good form – Jury Duty was very good (on his last run) in Down Royal, so he is going there in good order. Mala Beach needed rain – but it looks as if they’ll get a bit.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

MARKET RASEN: 2.00 Murchison River, 2.30 I’m Wiser Now, 3.05 Zen Master, 3.35 Wishfull Dreaming, 4.05 Johnbb, 4.35 Peters Cousin, 5.05 Marada.

WINCANTON: 2.10 Tempuran, 2.45 Umndeni, 3.15 Lickpenny Larry, 3.45 Pink Gin, 4.15 Kahdian, 4.45 Tomorrow Mystery, 5.15 The Flying Sofa.

SOUTHWELL: 2.20 Honey Gg, 2.55 Marble Bar, 3.25 Inspired Thought, 3.55 BLAZON (NAP), 4.25 Quila Saeda, 4.55 Equidae, 5.25 Thecornishbarron.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Bartat, 5.10 Pentland Lad, 5.45 Cauthen, 6.15 Scorched Breath (next best), 6.45 Canvassed, 7.15 Lawn Ranger, 7.45 Cash N Carrie, 8.15 Muraaqeb.