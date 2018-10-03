Turf Talk: Gosden ready to step Too Darn Hot up in class

JOHN Gosden reports Too Darn Hot to be on course to step up to Group One level in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 13.

The son of Dubawi has been one of the stars in the two-year-old division, winning his maiden with consummate ease and then taking the Solario Stakes and Champagne Stakes in impressive fashion. Gosden feels the impeccably bred colt, owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber, is ready for the step up to the top level.

Trainer John Gosden with owner Andrew Lloyd Webber at Doncaster last month. PIC: Tim Goode/PA Wire

“He’s in great form. He’s a sweet, lovely horse to be around,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“He’ll pick up and do a little piece of work next week, a couple of bits, and then hopefully on to the Dewhurst. We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s got a high cruising speed and a great turn of foot.

“It’s not like me to take a horse from a maiden to a Group Three to a Group Two. I don’t normally do that kind of thing with two-year-olds. I go quietly along, but he’s a well-bred horse.

“He’s put himself forward, he’s up for the game. He’s exciting. It’s a leap in class every time and we couldn’t be happier with him and he’s a very together horse.”

