Turf Talk: Former jockey Chaloner joins Pontefract racecourse management team

George Chaloner has joined Pontefract racecourse as part of its management team just two months after announcing his retirement from race-riding.

Chaloner, 25, will begin his new job at the end of this month, nearly a year after suffering a fall at Newcastle that ended his seven-year career as a jockey during which he won the Wokingham Handicap and Northumberland Plate.

Pontefract racecourse.

Chaloner told The Racing Post: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to have a new career in racing and am really looking forward to my new role at Pontefract.

“After an awful 2017 the new year has started really well for me.”

That fall was during his first ride back after spending three months working his way back to full fitness having suffered a similar fall at Wolverhampton the previous November.

Following two weeks in hospital in Newcastle with a broken foot and T8 vertebra, Chaloner vowed to never sit on a horse again, but he was keen to maintain his links with racing.

Chaloner added: “Soon after I announced my retirement Pontefract’s Richard Hamill contacted me to wish me well and to say they might have a job coming up that would suit me.

“I went for an interview and have been given a position there working alongside Richard and Norman Gundill.”

Gundill, the course’s managing director, confirmed to ‘The Post’: “With our continued success it became clear we needed to expand our management team and we thought George was the ideal person to join us.

“He’ll be primarily involved with Richard on the promotion and marketing side but will also train as a clerk of the course, which, for me, is a young man’s job.

“His expertise and ability to communicate with the jockeys will be really useful.”

