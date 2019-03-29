Turf Talk: Follow A Dream poised to start paying off hefty purchase price at Lingfield

Expensive purchase Follow A Dream can get off the mark at the second attempt in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The John Gosden-trained daughter of Giant’s Causeway cost $625,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sales in 2017, but only made her debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

Carrying the famous colours of the Coolmore team, Follow A Dream can get her head in front over this mile and a quarter before possibly going to much better things.

Tavener can keep up his consistent form on this track and follow up his success over the six furlongs two weeks ago in the Betway Casino Handicap.

David Griffiths’ six-year-old has since finished third under a 6lb penalty on his return and does not look harshly treated now he has been reassessed.

Echo was a cosy winner over the extended mile and a half at Newcastle in February and can repeat the trick in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap back at the Gosforth Park track.

That was very much a confidence-booster as the Jedd O’Keeffe-trained four-year-old had a spell jumping, which did not go to plan as he had unseated his rider at the first flight at Wetherby on his previous start.

Unsurprisingly, O’Keeffe is sticking to the Flat and it can be rewarded with another a success.

Maid For Life was a promising second on her debut at Chelmsford in October and can get 2019 off to the best possible start by opening her account for the Charlie Fellowes’ stable in the Ladbrokes Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Falcon Sun can atone for an untimely fall at Newbury when seeking a hat-trick by regaining the winning thread in the Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby.

Dan Skelton’s charge was going well in front when crashing out at the third-last flight. The five-year-old had won his two previous starts at Leicester and is certainly worth another chance.

Irish raider Thosedaysaregone won over this near two-and-a-half-mile trip in January and returns for the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle on the back of a victory at Limerick, his trainer Charles Byrnes’ local track.

Le Ligerien can put a bout of ‘seconditis’ behind him to finally get off the mark in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Maiden Hurdle at Fontwell.

The six-year-old, trained by Philip Hobbs, has taken the runner-up spot in his last three starts but has done little wrong and deserves a change of luck.

Oliver Sherwood’s patience with Manning Estate paid off when the five-year-old opened his account on his sixth career start at Doncaster and he can double up in the Visit Star Sports In Mayfair, London Handicap Hurdle.

FONTWELL: 2.10 King Muro, 2.40 The Happy Chappy, 3.15 Le Ligerien, 3.45 Red Devil Star, 4.20 Manning Estate, 4.50 Truckers Tangle, 5.20 Kost A Coat.

TURF TALK TIPS

LINGFIELD: 2.00 In The Red, 2.30 Tavener, 3.05 Something Lucky, 3.35 King’s Advice, 4.10 Lord Lamington, 4.40 FOLLOW A DREAM (NAP).

NEWCASTLE: 5.55 Echo, 6.30 Roman De Brut, 7.00 Maid For Life, 7.30 Rey Loopy, 8.00 Star Cracker, 8.30 Jan Van Hoof.

WETHERBY: 2.20 Denmead, 2.50 Las Tunas, 3.25 Falcon Sun (next best), 3.55 Henry’s Joy, 4.30 Thosedaysaregone (treble), 5.05 Always On The Run, 5.35 Tara Force.