Turf Talk: Eltezam handily placed to strike in ROA/Racing Post Owners’ Jackpot at Kempton

Eltezam has yet to strike for Amanda Perrett but his time can come in the ROA/Racing Post Owners’ Jackpot Handicap at Kempton.

The four-year-old won only once in 10 starts for Richard Hannon but was good enough to finish third in the Coventry and fourth in the July Stakes as a juvenile, so it is easy to see why connections persisted.

But after falling down the ratings, Eltezam changed hands for 32,000 guineas in July and has managed to place four times in seven starts for Perrett. His three-quarter-length second at Chelmsford was a decent effort, especially considering the 10-furlong trip he faced was beyond his ideal. Switching back to a mile here off a mark of 80, Eltezam has plenty in his favour.

Made Of Honour is an interesting contender in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com Fillies’ Handicap after scoring in France last time.

Karl Burke’s runner was last seen in Britain racing off a mark of 77 and, despite subsequently winning a minor heat on the all-weather at Chantilly, the handicapper has seen fit to drop her 3lb.

Our Man In Havana is the pick in the 32Red.com Nursery Handicap at Lingfield. He switched to Richard Price in October and has clearly been suited by the move as he has won once and finished second in two starts for that handler so far. He had only a neck to spare in a moderate Wolverhampton contest last time, but there was much to like about his attitude that day.

Tacenda had to settle for second at Carlisle earlier this month but she can enjoy her moment in the spotlight in the Thoroughbred Breeders Association Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Newbury.

A winner at Fontwell in November, she found Willie Mullins’ Benie Des Dieux far too good in Cumbria, coming home eight lengths adrift after a couple of slightly suspect leaps.

Tacenda appeared to enjoy making her own running at Fontwell, but she just could not get rolling in front at Carlisle and that was possibly a factor in what was a slightly disappointing effort.

However, she is not one to give up on just yet, a view Anthony Honeyball clearly takes as he gives her another short at Listed glory here.

Holbrook Park wasted no time in opening his account over fences when striking over three miles at Fakenham four weeks ago and can follow up in the St James’s Place Chase.

He drops back ever so slightly in distance, but that should not be a problem to Neil King’s seven-year-old.

Having blown away with the cobwebs with a spin over the smaller obstacles at Aintree in October, Nicky Henderson’s high-class hurdler Burbank can make a successful transition to fences in the Alfa Aggregate Products “Confined” Novices’ Chase at Ludlow.

TURF TALK TIPS

KEMPTON: 4.10 Desert Doctor, 4.40 Michael Corleone, 5.10 Glencadam Master, 5.40 Allegiant, 6.10 ELTEZAM (NAP), 6.40 Cool Breeze, 7.10 Made Of Honour (next best), 7.40 Great Return.

LINGFIELD: 11.40 Culpability, 12.10 Sweet Charity, 12.40 Perfection. 1.10 Top Diktat, 1.45 Our Man In Havana (treble), 2.20 Zenovia, 2.55 Noble Behest, 3.25 Moneyoryourlife.

LUDLOW: 12.20 Indian Hawk, 12.50 Burbank, 1.20 Grey Gold, 1.55 Tell It To Me, 2.30 Monbeg Charmer, 3.05 Wot A Shot, 3.35 Flash The Steel.

NEWBURY: 12.30 Je Suis Charlie, 1.00 French Crusader, 1.30 Holbrook Park, 2.05 Tacenda, 2.40 Bally Gilbert, 3.15 Article Fifty.