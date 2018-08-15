Turf Talk: Elarqam can make up for lost time at Salisbury

Elarqam can start to make up for lost time with his first victory of the season in the Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury tomorrow.

For a colt that started the season with such lofty expectations, it can be said 2018 has been a disappointment.

Little has gone to plan for the three-year-old from the time trainer Mark Johnston could not get a race into him before the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

He ran creditably to take fourth place behind Saxon Warrior at Newmarket and hopes were high he would run even better in the Irish equivalent.

His run was too bad to be true at the Curragh and he was found not to be quite 100 per cent afterwards.

Trying him over a mile and a quarter at York did not quite work out, but it was only in the closing stages he was headed by Thundering Blue after making the running. Positive tactics back over a mile might prove the answer in this Group Three heat.

Lorelina can cope with a 4lb rise for winning at Chester where she was the only mare taking on geldings.

That race was two months ago but Andrew Balding is sure to have her primed for a return to action in the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap, in which she is up against her own sex.

B Fifty Two may not be the force he once was, but he can still cut a dash as he showed when only beaten a neck by Kingstreet Lady at Carlisle on his latest start.

A winner at Pontefract in April, Marjorie Fife’s nine-year-old sprinter can land his second success of the season in the Racing UK Handicap at Beverley.

James Bethell’s stayer On Fire rarely runs a bad race and can come out on top in the Weatherbys General Stud Handicap. The five-year-old has been relatively lightly-raced this term with just four appearances, the latest coming at Chester at the end of June when he was second to Master Archer.

Enzo’s Lad can regain winning ways in the Family Funday At Great Yarmouth Racecourse Handicap.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old has been beaten in three starts since hitting the target at the Norfolk track in April, but he has not run at all badly and will be more at home back on his happy hunting ground.

Just An Idea made eyecatching late headway at Goodwood last time and should be followed in the David Bomber Evan Memorial Handicap at Chepstow.

He was all wrong at the weights that day and after appearing likely to be tailed off, he finished with purpose, although he was never going to be involved at the finish.

Back in lesser company here, this looks a good opportunity to record a second career success.

Pacino is one to note in the second division of the sportnation.bet UK Racing Specialist Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton as makes his first start since a gelding operation.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 2.00 Glass Slippers, 2.30 One To Go, 3.00 Flower Power, 3.30 B Fifty Two (next best), 4.00 On Fire, 4.30 Calling Rio, 5.00 Red Charmer.

CHEPSTOW: 5.05 Jazzy Girl, 5.35 Fox Trotter, 6.10 John Betjeman, 6.40 Teenage Gal, 7.10 Just An Idea, 7.40 Arty Campbell, 8.15 Dorella.

SALISBURY: 2.10 Canavese, 2.40 Sharg, 3.10 Black Sails, 3.40 Highland Pass, 4.10 Elarqam (treble), 4.40 LORELINA (NAP), 5.10 Praeceps.

TRAMORE: 4.50 Boston Spray, 5.25 Pleasure Dome, 6.00 Star Maker, 6.30 Icario, 7.00 Bang Bang Rosie, 7.35 Native Lass, 8.05 Silver Star.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.20 Axe Axelrod, 1.50 Pacino, 2.20 Lonely Boy, 2.50 Global Rose, 3.20 Jenny Ren, 3.50 Counter Spirit, 4.20 Kalagia, 4.50 Genuine Approval.

YARMOUTH: 4.45 Good Business, 5.20 Three Comets, 5.55 Dark Side Jazz, 6.25 Leigh’s Law, 6.55 Pitch High, 7.25 Golden Slam, 8.00 Enzo’s Lad.