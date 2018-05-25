Turf Talk: Connections confident Kachy can handle quick turnaround

Kachy will take his chance in tomorrow’s Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.

The five-year-old impressed in winning at Chester’s May meeting on his latest start, but trainer Tom Dascombe reportedly expressed some doubts earlier in the week about turning out again this month.

Trainer Aidan O' Brien. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

However, both Dascombe and owner Dave Lowe have decided to give Kachy the chance to tackle last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye winner Battaash in the Group Two.

Dascombe believes that while Kachy has thrived on not being raced too often in past seasons, it is now less of an issue for the Kyllachy gelding.

He said: “I think the horse has shown a preference for not having too many races too quickly in the past, but he certainly seems to be a different horse this year so we’re not going to concern ourselves too much with that.

“The Temple is at Haydock, which is one of our local tracks, and we’ll be getting 5lb off Battaash which we won’t get in the King’s Stand (at Royal Ascot).

“I don’t think it is all about Battaash, though, it’s a proper race.”

l Gustav Klimt heads Aidan O’Brien’s four runners as the Ballydoyle handler seeks to add to his impressive record of 11 victories in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh tomorrow.

As well as Gustav Klimt, who was sixth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, O’Brien has French 2000 fifth US Navy Flag as well as outsiders Spanish Point and Threeandfourpence after a field of 11 was declared.

For once, an O’Brien runner is not heading the ante-post betting.

That honour goes to the Mark Johnston-trained Middleham raider Elarqam, who was a length and a half ahead of Gustav Klimt when fourth behind O’Brien’s Saxon Warrior at Newmarket.

That was only his third career start.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHESTER: 1.45 Wind Storm, 2.20 Gold Filigree, 2.55 Sound Advice, 3.30 Star Of The East, 4.05 Vange, 4.40 Jabbaar, 5.15 Fast Dancer.

GOODWOOD: 1.55 First Sitting, 2.30 Another Batt, 3.10 Barbara Hepworth, 3.45 Mirage Dancer, 4.20 Top Tug, 4.55 Bahamian Sunrise, 5.30 Homeopathic.

HAYDOCK: 2.15 Euchen Glen, 2.50 Ventura Knight, 3.25 Sands Of Mali (next best), 4.00 KACHY (NAP), 4.35 Dancing Star, 5.10 Short Work, 5.45 Deyaarna, 6.15 Nayel.

SALISBURY: 5.50 Well Done Fox, 6.20 Harry Beau, 6.50 Lashabeeh, 7.20 Tarte Tropezienne, 7.50 El Borracho, 8.20 Comrade In Arms.

YORK: 2.00 Get Knotted, 2.35 Tawdeea, 3.05 Isabel De Urbina (treble), 3.40 El Astronaute, 4.15 I Am A Dreamer, 4.50 Akvavera, 5.25 Our Charlie Brown.