Turf Talk: Classy handicapper Frodon steps up in company at Cheltenham

Frodon can show he is more than just a classy handicapper by continuing his fine run when he steps up to Grade Two company for the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Serious weight-carrying performances have become something of a Frodon trademark, especially when Bryony Frost is in the saddle. His latest success under top weight in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup over an extended two and a half miles last month suggested he could take higher rank now.

O O Seven, ridden here by Andrew Tinkler. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

Trainer Paul Nicholls feels the time is right and is hard to argue against that.

Though Frodon has yet to win over three miles, he has run well at the trip behind the likes of Might Bite and is certainly worth another try.

Former Nicholls inmate Aux Ptits Soins can stake a claim for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival by coming out on top in the galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle. The nine-year-old struck for former Nicholls assistant, Dan Skelton, when winning a competitive hurdle over this three miles on New Year’s Day – his second start following a 601-day absence.

Birchdale is hard to oppose in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, as Nicky Henderson continues to juggle his powerful pack. The five-year-old was most impressive on his debut at Warwick, running on really strongly to beat stablemate Clarendon Street, who has won since – as has the third home, Johnbb.

Lalor, ridden by Richard Johnson, on their way to victory in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last November. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Nelson River can enhance his claims for the JCB Triumph Hurdle in the trial for the juvenile championship. Tony Carroll’s four-year-old looked a cut above when scoring over the course and distance last month.

O O Seven can lay down a marker for the Randox Health Grand National by taking the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster for the Henderson team.

The nine-year-old was having his first run since a wind operation when beating Go Conquer by half a length over this course and distance last month.

O O Seven’s strength is his jumping and that ability can have the desired effect again.

Lalor can put a disappointing run behind him and get back on track in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices’ Chase.

Kayley Woollacott’s stable star is still at the head of the ante-post market for the Arkle Trophy at the Festival, despite going down to Dynamite Dollars at Sandown.

Lalor had been beaten by that horse when they clashed at Cheltenham in November on his fencing debut.

Irish Roe went down fighting to only be beaten half a length by Maria’s Benefit in last year’s olbg.com Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle and can go one better this time.

The Crazed Moon can get punters off to a good start at Uttoxeter in the Nelsons Gin Distillery Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Henry Oliver’s seven-year-old won over the course and distance five weeks ago after striking at Bangor a week earlier. He can complete the hat-trick.

Ezanak just kept on at the one pace over 12 furlongs last time but might appreciate a slightly longer trip in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

He moves up to 14 furlongs here and can take advantage of a slight decline in his handicap mark.

Al Jellaby had to do all the donkey work but was only beaten half a length in third place at Kempton three weeks ago on his first race for 130 days.

Clive Cox’s four-year-old should be spot on for the Sun Racing No1 Racing Site Handicap at Lingfield.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELTENHAM: 12.40 Nelson River, 1.15 Kildisart, 1.50 Siruh Du Lac, 2.25 FRODON (NAP), 3.00 Birchdale, 3.35 Aux Ptits Soins, 4.10 Our Merlin.

CHELMSFORD: 4.40 Titan Goddess, 5.15 Classic Charm, 5.45 Nubough, 6.15 Ezanak, 6.45 It’s All A Joke, 7.15 Global Art, 7.45 Echo Cave, 8.15 Affluence.

DONCASTER: 12.55 Chebsey Beau, 1.30 Lalor (treble), 2.05 Coolanly, 2.40 Irish Roe, 3.15 O O Seven (next best), 3.50 Mahlermade, 4.25 Hotter Than Hell.

LINGFIELD: 1.20 Nananita, 1.55 Haitian Spirit, 2.30 Majorette, 3.05 Three Weeks, 3.40 Al Jellaby, 4.15 Gold Bere.

UTTOXETER: 1.05 The Crazed Moon, 1.40 Betameche, 2.15 Bandon Roc, 2.50 Tawssef, 3.25 Top And Drop, 4.00 Pembroke House.