Ebor Festival Turf Talk: Laurens targeting fourth Group One win on the Knavesmire

Laurens can register a memorable victory for Karl Burke in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks, the feature event on day two of the Ebor meeting at York.

Burke trains in Middleham, so it would be a notable success for the Yorkshire faithful if Laurens can add a fourth Group One to her CV on the Knavesmire. She should have every chance, too, after hard-fought victories in the Prix Saint-Alary and French Oaks on her last couple of starts.

Laurens triumphed by a short head over subsequent Group One winner With You on the first occasion, while she outbattled Musis Amica to win the French Classic back in June. Both those victories came over 10 furlongs and she will be stepping up to a mile and a half here, but her pedigree has plenty of stamina in it and the way she finishes her races suggests the extra distance should be up her street.

Her French Oaks win was all the more meritorious given she had made the trip to France just a couple of weeks previously and having had a nice break since, Laurens should be nicely refreshed for what could be her toughest assignment yet, with Sea Of Class and Forever Together promising stiff opposition.

Fairyland is the pick in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s filly looked every inch a top-class prospect after winning her first two starts, before finishing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Kodiac makes her first appearance since in this six-furlong Group Two and her form looks rock-solid.

Sun Maiden did not look at her best at Goodwood earlier this month, but can redeem herself in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes. She finished last of four against the colts in the Gordon Stakes, being unable to land a blow against impressive winner Cross Counter before being eased down when her chance had gone. That clearly was not her best effort and switching back to fillies’ only company should help her cause.

Concierge can lift the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes following a bloodless victory at Lingfield, with Get Knotted being relied upon to give his all again in the Clipper Logistics Handicap.

Michael Dods’ runner saves his best for the Knavesmire and with two seconds, a third and a victory to his credit there already this season, he will surely be in the frame again.

Move Swiftly can live up to her name in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

The daughter of Farhh is on an upward curve and her Skipton-born trainer William Haggas loves a winner at York.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 1.45 Bond Angel, 2.15 Just Sherry, 2.50 The Groove, 3.25 K Club, 4.00 David’s Beauty, 4.30 Contented, 5.05 Al Kherb.

FONTWELL: 4.40 Eric The Third, 5.15 Walden Prince, 5.50 Robin Des Mana, 6.20 Kohuma, 6.50 Between The Waters, 7.20 Jalingo, 7.50 Andapa.

STRATFORD: 2.05 Hermanus, 2.35 Golden Birthday, 3.10 Take Em Out, 3.45 Aunty Ann, 4.20 Old Pride, 4.55 Canford Thompson, 5.25 Laughing Luis.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.10 Navarra Princess, 5.40 Pea Shooter, 6.10 Grenadier, 6.40 Percy Prosecco, 7.10 River Cafe, 7.40 Whatwouldyouknow, 8.10 Scottish Jig, 8.40 Rawdaa.

YORK: 1.55 Fairyland (next best), 2.25 Concierge, 3.00 Get Knotted, 3.35 LAURENS (NAP), 4.15 Sun Maiden (treble), 4.50 Move Swiftly.