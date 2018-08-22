Ebor Festival: Roaring Lion tames rivals to land emphatic Juddmonte International triumph at York

ROARING LION stormed to an emphatic victory in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The Coral-Eclipse Stakes hero had impressed in the Dante Stakes on his previous visit to the Knavesmire in May and improved on that with an authoritative display.

He’s run a lovely race. They went an honest pace. You’d got Dubai World Cup winners in there, Poet’s Word came at him and ran a blinder. There were no hiding places out there. Roaring Lion trainer, John Gosden

Powering past Benbatl, who had hit the front two furlongs from home, Roaring Lion (3-1) quickly went clear under Oisin Murphy to give the jockey and trainer John Gosden their first triumph in the mile-and-a-quarter showpiece.

King George victor Poet’s Word, the 8-5 favourite, stuck on well for second place, after being short of room at a crucial stage in the straight, but was still three and a quarter lengths behind the convincing winner.

Thundering Blue came home strongly to claim third and vindicate the decision of owner Clive Washbourn and trainer David Menuisier to supplement the 50-1 chance at a cost of £75,000, earning £114,000 for their enterprise.

Saxon Warrior was fourth for Aidan O’Brien.

Gosden said: “He’s run a lovely race. They went an honest pace. You’d got Dubai World Cup winners in there, Poet’s Word came at him and ran a blinder. There were no hiding places out there.

“We were delighted with him - I was expecting a big performance from him. This horse ran a great race in the Derby. He won his Eclipse well and he’s got better through the season. He’s got bigger and stronger.

“He had a difficult spring, but he’s done nothing but improve since.”