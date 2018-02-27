Catterick races abandoned and prospects look bleak

This afternoon’s meeting at Catterick has been abandoned due to snow, but racing goes ahead as planned at Chelmsford.

Catterick clerk of the course Fiona Needham was due to inspect at 8am but brought forward that check to just before 7am.

She said: “We’ve had about five centimetres of snow and there is more forecast so it is not going to go away.

“With the temperature as it is and more snow expected, it was an easy decision.”

Officials at Chelmsford had called a precautionary check for 8am ahead of their all-weather fixture.

They also took an early look at conditions and while they report an amber warning has been issued for “eight to 10 miles away”, they were happy to give racing the green light.

Musselburgh then became the latest victim of the “Beast from the East” as Wednesday’s meeting at the venue was abandoned.

Clerk of the course Harriet Graham was due to inspect the track at 8.30am, but she made an early call as the track is frozen.

She tweeted: “Racing abandoned. Freezing temperatures with no prospects to rise above freezing tomorrow.”

The latest cancellations mean there will be no jumping action in Britain until Thursday at the earliest.

Racing is scheduled for Ludlow that day, but Taunton has already been called off.