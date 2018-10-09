Hockey: Leeds Ladies survive fightback scare to net top spot

There was tension at Sports Park Weetwood on Saturday as Leeds Ladies first XI claimed their second win of the season, despite letting a three-goal advantage slip to Sutton Coldfield.

A deflected short corner in the first eight minutes from Lauren Ellwood and some strong play by Sarah Wood – in her first game for the ones – to set up Lauren Taylor, ensured Leeds took a two-goal lead into the break.

Action from Leeds Ladies v Sutton Coldfield. PIC: Dave Taylor

After the restart, the Ladies from Leeds scored what was described by their captain as ‘a superb team goal’, to seemingly put the game beyond the visitors.

Supported all the way by Ellwood, it was Wood who showed speed and determination with a half-pitch run, taking her to baseline, before setting up Becky Hutson to finish off a stunning team goal.

Hutson has now scored two goals in two games and sits second in the league’s goal scorers.

Sutton Coldfield were not about to give up that easily and fought their way back into the game with two goals, making for a very nervy final ten minutes.

Although the pressure produced two short corners in the final minute of the game, the visiting team were unable to convert these chances, leaving Leeds with the victory.

Another win, and their first at home this season, sees Leeds Ladies ones sitting top of the league with six points, and with huge momentum going into this Saturday’s derby with Ben Rhydding.

In stark contrast, the Men suffered their second defeat of the campaign as they lost 6-2 to Bowdon.

Goals from Ben Foster and Martyn Sutherland weren’t enough to secure a win as a strong Bowdon side showed why they are looking to challenge for the top spot this year, with four goals in 18 second-half minutes.

Leeds take on Doncaster at home this Saturday, with all the club hoping that the slump in form is short lived.

Leeds Hockey Club, weekend results in full: Men’s 1sts 2 Bowdon 6; Men’s 2nds 7 Doncaster 1; Men’s 3rds 3 Brigg 3; Men’s 4ths 5 University of Leeds 0; Men’s 5ths 1 Hull University 1; Men’s 6ths 4 Thirsk 0; Men’s 7ths 0 Halifax 1; Ladies 1sts 3 Sutton Coldfield 2; Ladies 2nds 0 Lindum 1sts 3; Ladies 3rds 2 Lindum 2nds 2; Ladies 4ths 1 Pickering 4; Ladies 5ths 1 University of Leeds 6ths 0; Ladies 6ths 2 University of Leeds 5ths 6.