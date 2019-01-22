Hockey: Double win delight for Leeds Hockey Club

A lighting issue at Sports Park Weetwood meant the matches at that venue were postponed, so Leeds Hockey Club were looking to the two teams playing at Beckett University Campus to fly the flag for the club.

First up were the Men’s 8ths team, facing off against a Kingston-upon-Hull side, who had made the early journey for the League Five clash.

Probing attacks from both teams were the order of the day. Austin Champ began to worry the Leeds defence but the longer the first half progressed, the more Leeds showed their fighting spirit and at the centre of this was the combination of Myles Barton, Andy Gula-Walker and Lewis Francis. It was no surprise that first blood was drawn by one of these. A high press on a Hull defensive clearance allowed Barton to intercept, create some space, beat three challenges and slip the ball to Francis.

With only the keeper to beat, Francis finished off in style as he lifted the ball calmly over an outstretched keeper.

The lead was the home side’s and at no point did they look like they were going to release their grip on it. A dent was left on the goal frame after a perfectly struck shot from Sabjit Dehl beat all the defenders and left the visiting goaltender motionless, a strike by Gula-Walker went inches past the post, and a deflection by Chris Devine ended up on the wrong side of the post. Leeds were on top, but not clear. It took until midway in the second half for Leeds to gain a bit of breathing room as a hard-won short corner was played short to Gula-Walker, who sent the keeper the wrong way to score a very much deserved goal. Although Hull spent the last 15 minutes of the game in their opponent’s half, the home side withstood the pressure and came away with a 2-0 victory.

Leeds Ladies 5ths then took to the field against City of York.

Ahead within five minutes after Aisling O’Dowd latched onto a lovely ball played into a crowded area, sneaking her shot past the keeper, it looked like it could be a goal-fest for Leeds.

Unfortunately, several goal-line clearances, diving saves and missed chances meant that it was the solitary goal that made the difference. A fine display, that on any other day would have led to a much larger scoreline, credit must be given to the York defence who never stopped fighting.

Leeds Hockey Club results: Men’s 3rds 3 Adel 8; Men’s 4ths 5 Harrogate 1; Men’s 7ths 1 Adel 1; Men’s 8ths 2 Kingston Upon Hull 0; Ladies 3rds 2 Kingston Upon Hull 2; Ladies 5ths 1 City of York 0.