Here's how Leeds United's intriguing squad will look in five years time - According to Football Manager 2020

Leeds United

For a bit of fun, we've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Leeds United shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks Leeds United's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

After Bournemouth decided to upgrade to the rather more exotic Mile Svilar, Ramsdale was snapped up by Leeds on the cheap. He's developed into a quality stopper.

Snapped up for 2.6m, the Spurs youth academy product is in his third season with the Whites, and his 16/20 acceleration rating has seen his marauding runs work an absolute treat.

Nice piece of business, this. After excelling during a four year spell with Preston, the powerhouse defending joined Leeds in 2022. He's proved to be an excellent signing.

At the age of 32, the Scotland ace is still the skipper at Elland Road. He's aged like a fine wine, putting in consistent performances season upon season.

Plucked from Norwich City following their subsequent relegation to the Championship in 2020, the now veteran German is a reliable, if a little underwhelming, starter at left-back.

He's now accumulated over 100 caps for Northern Ireland, and is dazzling in midfield for the Whites. He's the club's top earner, and has a ridiculously high pass completionpercentage.

The agile midfielder is integral to Leeds' intricate style of play, and has turned into a bit of an assist machine too. He's recently into a new five-year deal, and appears to be at the club for the long haul.

He's renowned for his versatility, and is now plying his trade as an attacking option down the left wing. He's on loan from Bristol City, and is worth a mere 185k.

After securing a 11m move to Norwich City which went a little sour, he ended up with Leeds in 2023. He's been banging in the goals and racking up the assists, and looks to be flourishing.

Sadly, Eddie Nketiah never joined on a permanent deal, and ended up at Aston Villa instead. Roberts has taken the responsibility of leading the line in his stride, and is regularly finding himself on the scoresheet.

A fine backup option on the bench, Darlow even stepped in as caretaker manager at the tender age of 32 during a bit of a club crisis (more on that later).

Brought in after a solid spell in the Championship with Derby County, the Scotsman is a quality rotation option, and takes no prisoners with his 17/20 aggression rating!

The ex-Chelsea man is still on the books, but his top league goal tally for a season is a fairly underwhelming 11 back in 2020/21. His average match ratings are relatively high, however, indicating he contributes in other areas.

Arriving on a bargain free transfer from Anderlecht, the Wales international is used regularly as a rotation option. However, he's recently been transfer listed.

The Championship stalwart made a bizarre, 8m move to the newly-monied Newcastle United in 2020, but then joined Leeds for a far more reasonable 2m once the Magpies went after more big money options.