Here's what the International Cricket Council had to say after political message flown over Headingley Stadium

The International Cricket Council said they were "incredibly disappointed" to see a political protest being flown over a World Cup match in Leeds.

Banners reading, "Justice for Kashmir" and "help end mob lynching in India" were dragged across the sky as India took on Sri Lanka at Headingley Stadium on Saturday.

Crowds remained peaceful as India took on Sri Lanka at Headingley Stadium on Saturday. Picture: PA

Although crowds remained peaceful, the protest followed a similar stunt the weekend before when violence erupted at the Afghanistan Pakistan clash, following a "Justice for Balochistan" banner being flown overhead.

The ICC said in a statement: "We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again.

"We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again."

The disruption is over a political conflict between India and Pakistan over the ruling of the Kashmir region, which both countries lay claim to but share rulership of.