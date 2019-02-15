Yorkshire quintet earn places in England Golf squads

Have your say

FIVE Yorkshire players have been included in 2019 national squads named by England Golf.

Two are in England’s men’s line-up in Lindrick’s Bailey Gill – who steps up from the A squad – and David Hague, of Malton & Norton.

Gill and Hague helped England claim the Home Internationals title at Conwy last September, with the latter producing an impeccable performance as he won all six of his matches

Howley Hall’s Ben Hutchinson, a former Yorkshire champion who reached the final 16 in the Amateur Championship last year, is a member of this year’s men’s A squad.

Nicola Slater, Gill’s Lindrick club-mate and the English women’s match play titleholder, moves up from the girls’ squad, with the latter again including Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath.

Fixby player Heath reached the semi-finals of the 2018 girls’ British Open amateur championship at Ardglass.