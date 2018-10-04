Wakefield duo gel straight away to win prestigious England Golf title

WAKEFIELD’S Betty Sworowski and Julie Wheeldon competed together for the first time in the Brenda King Foursomes – and walked away with the England Golf title.

They led from wire to wire in England Golf’s season-ending tournament for senior women to triumph by two shots at Brough.

After getting underway with a three-over-par 74 they added an 82 in the second round.

Their first-round score ensured they managed to keep at bay Tankersley Park’s Penny Grice-Whittaker and Jo Shorrocks (High Post) who made a charge at them with a 76 in the final round.

Shorrocks had won the Brenda King Foursomes for three years on the spin with a different partner, and this year teamed up with former Women’s British Open champion Grice-Whittaker.

“We were both a bit tense in the second round. We knew we had some really good players chasing us,” said Sworowski. “But we held on and won by two shots, so we were pleased by that.”

Sworowski and Wheeldon met when the former became a senior two years ago and joined the Yorkshire Vets. They play off three and two respectively, are regulars at English championships and also both play for the Yorkshire senior team.