Oulton Hall juniors celebrate back-to-back Union promotions

Oulton Hall juniors celebrated the success of back-to-back promotions at their annual awards evening.

Oulton Hall won successive promotions in the Leeds & District Union Under-18 League this year, having lost just one match all season, and will play in division one of the competition next year.

The team consists of Isaac Smith, aged 12, Jacob Moss (15), Josh Gill (15), Jake Wallis (12), Olly Maundrill (17), Regan Gray and Cameron Owen (18), all of whom were awarded trophies for their achievements throughout the year.

Moss, Wallis and Owen each had success in the cup as well, winning 6-0 against Wike Ridge in the Junior Team Knockout competition.

PGA professional Thomas Devine, who runs the Future Elite programme which has almost 170 weekly young participants, was delighted with the team’s success.

“It’s great to see so many children playing golf at the academy and nights like the presentation evening are equally great when children are rewarded for their efforts throughout the year,” said Devine. “We try hard to provide as much course access as possible to juniors of all ages.

“Our fun-length competitions allow children as young as four and five to enjoy playing the golf course while making pars and birdies just like the adults.”